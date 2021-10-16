CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

House hunt Brenham: See what’s on the market now

Brenham News Watch
Brenham News Watch
 8 days ago

(Brenham, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Brenham will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nlM24_0cTOGVK100

716 Brown St, Brenham, 77833

2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 724 Square Feet | Built in 2012

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 724 sq ft home has been recently updated and is conveniently located near the intersection of Hwy 105 and Blue Bell Rd! Granite countertops, tile backsplash, and stainless appliances highlight the kitchen, while the bathroom is equipped with new decorative tile in the shower and new light fixtures. Wood-look vinyl flooring and energy-efficient windows are present throughout. Additionally, the home has new electrical, PEX plumbing, 3 window units, and spray foam insulation. Outside, the home has attractive landscaping in the front, a detached carport, a spacious backyard, and a covered storage area!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Dunkin, Cedar Frame, LLC at 979-922-5544

Copyright © 2021 Bryan-College Station Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCSREGTX-21012681)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YoTNt_0cTOGVK100

4955 Main Street, Chappell Hill, 77426

2 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,888 Square Feet | Built in 1853

Charming Historical Home in the heart of Chappell Hill. Historical Marker identifies the property as the ?Witteborg House of 1853?. Lovingly restored and updated to reflect the charm of yesteryear. Main home includes antique pine flooring, two fireplaces, expansive Master Bedroom with spa-like ensuite. Also, included on the property is a roomy 452 Sq. Ft. ?Casita? with bedroom, expansive closet and large bathroom. Several decks lend perfectly for relaxing or entertaining. This home has endless possibilities for a main home, vacation home, or even commercial potential. If you love historical homes and want one that?s move-in ready I?m sure you?d be delighted with this treasure. Please call listing agent for your own private tour. OWNER TO REMOVE 3 CHANDELIER'S AND 2 PAIR OF SCONCES PRIOR TO CLOSING.

For open house information, contact Tracy Kamprath, BEVERS REAL ESTATE at 979-830-1180

Copyright © 2021 South Central Texas Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBORTX-133136)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BycmO_0cTOGVK100

1003 Briscoe Street, Brenham, 77833

3 Beds 2 Baths | $278,010 | Single Family Residence | 1,605 Square Feet | Built in None

The Roosevelt is a single-story, 1605 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom floorplan, designed to provide you and your family a comfortable place to call home. The inviting entryway opens into the spacious living area with a dining area that flows effortlessly to the bright and spacious kitchen. Enjoy preparing meals and spending time together gathered around the kitchen island. Bedroom 1 is located off the family room and it includes a large walk-in closet and a relaxing spa-like bathroom. Other Features include: granite counter tops in the kitchen and Frigidaire Stainless appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home.

For open house information, contact Online Sales Counselor D.R. Horton - Brazos Valley

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-43105-431-43105-431050000-0065)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19G8AC_0cTOGVK100

1707 Shady Lane, Brenham, 77833

4 Beds 4 Baths | $549,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,175 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Located on the majestic tree-lined Shady Lane, this 4/4 traditional home is reminiscent of the homes you?ve dreamed of from classic movies. The floor plan offers privacy and flexibility, with 2 bedrooms up, 2 down, 3 with ensuite bathrooms, and all on a split plan. Sunny formals and a cozy family room with a fireplace that opens to the kitchen and breakfast room complete the first level. Upstairs, you'll find a game room and guest bath in addition to the 2 bedrooms, including one with an ensuite. Outdoors boasts beautiful landscaping, a fenced backyard with a covered entertaining area, complete with a serving bar and TV, a large 2 car garage, and lots of room for parking. Don?t miss this rare opportunity to own a home in the highly desired Walnut Hill neighborhood!

For open house information, contact Bevers Real Estate Bevers, BEVERS REAL ESTATE at 979-830-1180

Copyright © 2021 South Central Texas Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBORTX-129740)

Brenham, TX
