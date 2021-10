The title card on Denis Villeneuve’s new masterpiece says “Dune: Part One.” So he makes it very clear that Dune is meant to be the beginning of a story that he hopes to continue… possibly with a sequel, and possibly with a trilogy (if this first movie does as well as ticket presales suggest it might). Frank Herbert’s seminal novel certainly has plenty of story left to share, and as it turns out, there was one sequence in Dune that Villeneuve had to cut from this first installment, to the heartbreak of himself and actor Josh Brolin. He tells the story in the clip above.

