Disney+ recently ventured into the medium of anime with one of the company's biggest franchises, via Star Wars: Visions, and it seems that the anthology experiment must have been a success as the streaming service is beginning to confirm a number of new anime series. One of the biggest new television series that Disney+ has confirmed is based around a mobile game that takes some of the biggest and most classic villains from the company's past and gives them strange new aesthetics in Twisted Wonderland, which has been confirmed by Disney to be receiving its own anime.

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO