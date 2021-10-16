CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

Take a look at these homes on the Picayune market now

 8 days ago

(Picayune, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Picayune. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3 Papp'S Circle, Carriere, 39426

4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,751 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Very nice, well maintained home, less than 4 years old, in a very desirable neighborhood. Special lighting over the dining table and bricked kitchen breakfast bar. Soaker tub and shower in the master bath. Large deck across the back of the house and large fenced backyard - plenty of room for the kids to play. Located between PRC HS and elementary school.

For open house information, contact Patsy Mansfield, RE/MAX Premier Group at 601-798-3399

Copyright © 2021 Pearl River County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PRCMLSMS-175652)

1721 Caesar Rd, Carriere, 39426

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,582 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Lovely 3/2 Ranch style home in the heart of Pearl River county and PRC school district. Not in a S/D so you have a property that is yours to enjoy without any HMO dues or restrictions. It does not matter if your a front porch sitter or a back porch snoozer, this house has both! Cathedral ceilings in Great room with french doors to back porch. Its not a new home BUT has New roof, new paint, new countertops, fresh up to date look throughout home. Don't drag your feet getting to see this one , or it will be gone!

For open house information, contact Mark Smith, RE/MAX Premier Group at 601-798-3399

Copyright © 2021 Pearl River County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PRCMLSMS-175534)

1530 Henleyfield Mcniell, Carriere, 39426

3 Beds 1 Bath | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1958

MOVE QUICK! This is a 3bed1bath home on a nice sized lot in a great location just minutes from PRCLE school, Carriere walking track and convenience stores. This home is a cinderblock home with updated kitchen, new cabinets/countertops, new water heater, new flooring, and new window units for AC/HEAT. There is no central AC/HEAT so home WILL ONLY QUALIFY CONVENTIONAL LOANS OR CASH SALES. With a little TLC this could be the cutest home! A great starter home or to downsize in. This one is a great opportunity, call to schedule your appointment. AS IS SALE

For open house information, contact Kelsey Hickman, Templet Realty, LLC at 601-749-0137

Copyright © 2021 Pearl River County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PRCMLSMS-175619)

8 Easy St., Picayune, 39466

3 Beds 2 Baths | $37,900 | Mobile Home | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Perfect location within walking distance to nearby shopping and city diners. If you're looking for an investment property then don't miss out on this diamond in the rough. With little effort this could be a great investment property or live within moments of interstate commute to stennis and other Interstate travel.

For open house information, contact Tonya Cialona, The Real Estate Company, LLC at 601-590-1246

Copyright © 2021 Pearl River County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PRCMLSMS-175677)

Community Policy