Check out these homes for sale in Twentynine Palms now

(Twentynine Palms, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Twentynine Palms will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

61156 Sunburst Drive, Joshua Tree, 92252 3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,692 Square Feet | Built in 2006

WOW!!!!!! This is a house you don't want to miss! This home is a pride of ownership, walk in and you know this is home. open concept, nice warm fireplace. Island in the kitchen with an amazing view, as you have your coffee or eat your dinner stargazing. Main bedroom has it's own restroom with a walk in closet, also amazing views. Second bedroom also has amazing views. Walk out of your living room to a wooden patio, sit and just enjoy the majestic views of the desert, from this view you can't count the stars at night. Backyard also includes play area for the kiddos, bbq area. So much more.

69156 Papoose, 29 Palms, 92277 2 Beds 1 Bath | $169,000 | Cabin | 680 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This newly built custom cabin has been thoughtfully designed utilizing local natural materials providing an eco friendly and environmentally conscious desert escape. Secluded and self contained, the 3.7 acre property borders government land to the West and South- very private! Powered by 24 solar panels and new lithium batteries, no electric bills for up to 10 years (expected battery life). House is air-conditioned by day and evaporative-cooled by night. Water is delivered (at $.08/gallon) and stored on-site in a 2500 gallon tank. Tankless water heater and stove are propane-powered. Schedule an appointment to experience the gorgeous and vast desert views from this well-equipped cabin today!

65910 Cottonwood Drive, Joshua Tree, 92252 3 Beds 3 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,804 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Looking for a spacious Joshua Tree POOL home with land?! Look no further! This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath property features over 1,800 sqft of living space and is nicely situated on over an acre of land! From the inside out, this home boasts utmost pride in ownership. The large living room is complete with vaulted ceilings anchored with a stone faced fireplace to keep you warm on the cool desert evenings. The living room, dining room and kitchen are all open to each other really making it a “great room”. In the kitchen you’ll find ample storage, beautiful tile countertops, matching white appliances and a large island perfect for entertaining. That's just the inside! Outside you'll find a nice, large above-ground pool and spa, two beautiful zen fountains, an oversized covered patio (on both the north and south sides of the house) and mature landscaping with a plethora of beautiful desert plants. Not to mention the attached finished 2 car garage, inside laundry room, central heating/air and of course stunning desert & mountain views from anywhere on the property. Located in the quiet Panorama Heights area of JT less than 15 minutes to downtown, shops, restaurants, the Park entrance, JT farmers market & more. Come take a look & fall in love; your new Joshua Tree home or weekend retreat awaits!

5276 Rice Avenue, Joshua Tree, 92252 3 Beds 2 Baths | $645,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,644 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Come find your true Desert Oasis! This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home, is tucked away on 5 acres of land with breathtaking views! Close to "Joshua Tree National Park!" This beautiful home is a private retreat. You will find true pleasure and relaxation...with all its amenities. This lovely home was completely rebuilt, in 2016. From the moment you approach the white picket fence you feel right at home! A charming and cozy front porch with ample space for gazing at the beautiful sunrise....Relax and sit over a morning cup of coffee....Or take in the breathtaking views of the Amazing starlit skies at night!! Inside this amazing home, you will find tasteful interior with a lush living style at its finest! Custom built maple cabinets, with soft closing doors, stainless steel appliances, Corian counter tops, Central AC, Paid off Solar, Fabulous laundry room with lots of storage, Spacious floor plan open to family room, French doors, Instant hot water heater, new fixtures throughout, Jetted jacuzzi tub in master bath, finished garage, oversize closets in bedrooms and walk in closet in master suite. This is Pure Perfection! Perfect for a growing family, an investment property or even an Air-BNB! Peace and tranquility surround you with abundant privacy and majestic views for miles and miles! Three sheds in back of house are perfect for extra storage. All this, and a custom built, three tier carport! Perfect for storing your car, boat, or RV, with 50 amp and 20 amp breaker and clean out. The three tier carport could also be used for family parties, reunions, or weddings, the possibilities are endless! Come view this Amazing home on 5 acres with Stunning views! Simply Paradise!!

