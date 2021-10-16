CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Take a look at these homes on the Salinas market now

 8 days ago

(Salinas, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Salinas will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O3jxo_0cTOGQuO00

604 Donner Way, Salinas, 93906

6 Beds 3 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,717 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Beautiful home in charming North Salinas! This well maintained home is in immaculate condition. Boasting 6 bedrooms. Large sunny backyard waiting for new memories to be created. 2 car garage and additional storage unit in the backyard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iw3v3_0cTOGQuO00

15 San Carlos Dr, Salinas, 93901

3 Beds 2 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,858 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Don't miss this charming single level home on a peaceful street in the Monterey Park neighborhood. Sun-filled great room with captivating fireplace & picture window overlooking the front landscape. Freshly painted inside and out. Modernized eat-in kitchen with soft close cabinetry, stainless appliances, and breakfast nook. Separate formal dining room with beautiful built-in display cabinetry. Primary and guest rooms have beautiful hardwood flooring. 3rd bedroom or den/office feature a private 1/2 bath, back yard access & retro stow-away bar. Patio doors lead out to the serene back yard and presents an additional sunny outdoor living area. 9,000 sf lot with room to romp. Mature fruit trees, newly replaced irrigation system & secure dog run area. Convenient indoor laundry room plus pantry storage. Long driveway for extra parking, oversized garage with attached workshop perfect for at-home DYI projects. Close to SVMH, Monterey Park School, Downtown Salinas & Saturday's Farmers Market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K2Twz_0cTOGQuO00

771 Bedford Dr, Salinas, 93901

3 Beds 2 Baths | $639,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,412 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Awesome opportunity in South Salinas! You will love this delightful home. It has dual pane windows, newer kitchen cabinets, furnace, water heater. There is a living room and a big open family room with wet bar and a beautiful fireplace in the living room that opens up to the dining area and kitchen and back patio. The private back yard is fully fenced with great space for outdoor activities. It has beautiful mature flowers and fruit trees. A spacious two car garage gives you some nice storage options. Great location on low traffic street only minutes from everything: parks, schools, shops, restaurants, theaters. Enjoy sunny south Salinas living today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f5bnh_0cTOGQuO00

408 Mirador Ct, Monterey, 93940

4 Beds 5 Baths | $2,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,730 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Beautiful home overlooking the golf course in gated Pasadera! Welcome to the Pasadera life style in sunny Monterey. Close to all amenities the Monterey Peninsula offers, the home boasts a luxurious ground floor master bedroom, walkin closet, spacious shower and separate soaking tub. Another bedroom suite is also on the ground floor that can function as an office with its own private patio. The kitchen has commercial grade Wolf appliances as well as a Subzero refrigerator, builtin microwave, walk in pantry and large island for entertaining. Upstairs are two large en suite bedrooms with a family room in between that could also function as an office. Radiant heated limestone floors are not only beautiful but comfortable year round as well. Artificial newly installed grass provides greenery without the expense and upkeep of natural grass.

