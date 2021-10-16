Top homes for sale in Lancaster

(Lancaster, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lancaster. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4724 W Ave J3, Lancaster, 93536 5 Beds 3 Baths | $599,995 | Single Family Residence | 3,448 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Welcome HOME to this EXTRAORDINARILY spacious two-story DREAM! At almost 3,500 square feet, this well-maintained property features 5 bedrooms, 2 & 3/4 bathrooms on a 8,659 square foot lot, with newer windows, solar panels and in a quiet neighborhood! Upon entering the captivating foyer, you will be swept away by the gorgeous, grand staircase. The formal living room with newer tile is open to the formal dining room perfect for that special entertainer to host the most joyous celebrations. The kitchen features granite countertops, travertine backsplash, stainless steel appliances, pantry, and amazing island which can double as a casual dining area. The kitchen opens up to the family room with a fireplace and built-in entertainment center which is perfect for spending time with friends and family. You will find that there is one bedroom with a closet located on the first floor which can be used as a guest bedroom, exercise room, or office space. You will also find a 3/4 bathroom which

For open house information, contact Maria Zerounian, Dynamic Realty Inc. at 661-538-1080

37710 Boxthorn Street, Palmdale, 93552 4 Beds 2 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Golden Opportunity to Purchase this Lovely Boxthorn Spanish Style single story home on a quite Cu-De-Sac Street in Palmdale 93552. This Home features high vaulted ceiling with tile roof, Interior 3bedrooms, 1Bonus room that can be use as 4th bedroom or Den, 2 bathrooms. Nice tile flooring throughout the Living Room/Dining Area plus gas burning Fireplace in the Living Room. Breakfast area off the kitchen with a window bay looking out into Huge Backyard ready to create your own Oasis. Good size storage room included. Walking distance to Domenic Massari Park, Vallarta SuperMarket and the Home Depot shopping Center plus more to see..... A Place To Call Home BEAUTIFUL PALMDALE

For open house information, contact Miguel A Castellanos, RE/MAX All-Pro at 661-945-9461

2838 W Avenue K4, Lancaster, 93536 2 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 997 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Prepare yourselves - TO enter into this beautiful, immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town house. This lovely home is with in 3 tenths of a mile from the AV College! The home has been properly primed and newly painted. New moisture-resistant laminate flooring installed in the bedrooms and a new area carpet in front room where you can cozy up to a warm fire. New fan/fixtures through out with drop lights in the kitchen which makes the kitchen complete! In addition, new bathroom fixtures and medicine cabinets in both bathrooms have been installed. The attached garage makes life much more simple and private to enter. Also, all appliances are included along with all garage shelving and storage cabinets.

For open house information, contact Lani M Boudreaux-Barretto, Coldwell Banker-A Hartwig Co. at 661-948-8424

43958 W 27Th Street, Lancaster, 93536 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,406 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Fantastic single story located in West Lancaster. Gated courtyard entrance with landscaping, interior offers 3 beds, 2 baths, and 1,406 square feet of living space. Fireplace located in family room, spacious and landscaped backyard. This home is a must see, don't miss out!

For open house information, contact Oscar Duarte, RE/MAX All-Pro at 661-945-9461