House hunt Evansville: See what’s on the market now

(Evansville, IN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Evansville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

522 S Boeke Road, Evansville, 47714 4 Beds 3 Baths | $329,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,463 Square Feet | Built in 1948

If you appreciate the character of an older home but enjoy the conveniences of modern living, then this charming Cape Cod, complete with white picket fence, is the home for you. The main level offers a large living room with a wood burning fireplace, an inviting family room with a brick walled gas fireplace, and an extra- large dining room which could be used as a third living space. The beautiful eat-in kitchen, completely renovated in 2020, features custom Amish cabinetry, quartz countertops, tiled backsplash, a breakfast bar and all new KitchenAid stainless steel appliances. A half bath completes the main level. Upstairs you will find the recently renovated spacious main bedroom with a dressing room and en-suite bath with double vanity and tiled walk-in shower. There are three additional bedrooms and another full bath. The super clean basement offers abundant storage, a laundry area and a second refrigerator. New HVAC June 2021! The home is surrounded by azaleas, hydrangeas, hostas and more perennials. The shaded backyard is fully fenced and features a private brick patio and a large lighted patio perfect for entertaining, plus a garden shed. Throughout the home you will find many built-ins and beautiful original hardwood floors. This lovely home has loads of curb appeal and once you are inside, it gets even better!

3345 Manhattan Boulevard, Evansville, 47711 2 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Condominium | 1,073 Square Feet | Built in 2006

What a beautiful condo lifestyle. You must visit this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch style condo . It is an end unit and is private and secure with an attached garage. The warm paint tones enhance the granite countertops , beautiful kitchen cabinetry and the tile floors as well as the the beautiful laminate flooring. The sunroom is a wonderful area to enjoy the gated privacy fenced patio. The yard has an abundance of perennials for your enjoyment year after year. The laundry is conveniently located off the kitchen. The condo has large walk-in closets and tremendous storage. The garage is extra deep and has nice shelving. An extra treat that is part of the common area is a pond for your fishing enjoyment! A club house and a swimming pool! What a calm relaxing place to live. Check out this hidden gem at The Brownstones II on Manhattan Boulevard! Recent updates per seller include: laminate flooring in the living room, dining area and hallway. All stainless appliances in the kitchen. Heat pump. Paint on the interior rooms.The privacy wood fence on the patio with clear coat protectant. HOA fees include: water, sewer, trash, snow removal, pool maintenance, club house maintenance, maintenance of all common areas.

11015 Scouts Way, Evansville, 47725 5 Beds 6 Baths | $699,900 | Single Family Residence | 7,054 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful 5 BR, 5.5 BA home with an in-ground swimming pool and over 7,000 sq ft of living space on a one acre lot in Eagle Ridge Estates. Welcoming two story foyer with hardwood floor and an open wrought-iron stairway, transitioning to the living room with many windows and a large open space. Desirable kitchen with granite counters, a large island with breakfast bar, a pantry, Amish custom cabinetry, and a gas cooktop and wall ovens. Enjoy a formal dining room, a family room with built-in bookshelves and fireplace, a guestroom with a full private bath, a large laundry room, and a half bath on the main level. The second level has the owner’s suite complete with a gas fireplace and sitting room, three bedrooms and two baths, and built-in storage in the loft area. The lower level features a family room and kitchenette, a theater room, a fitness room, an unfinished storage area, and two more rooms which have been used as an office and library. Entertaining is easy with much space throughout the home, plus the large open deck and pool. Many extra features including irrigation and a home generator.

1001 Southfield Road, Evansville, 47715 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,493 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Potential galore in Arcadian Acres!! 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, 2493 sq ft, 1.5 story on a corner lot. Extremely large living room with bay window, built in book case, crown molding, coat closet, and wood burning fireplace. Formal dining room with 2 built in china cabinets, crown molding, and chair rail. Eat in kitchen(don't miss the Dutch door) bay window with built in bench, fully applianced, good counter and cabinet space. Large primary and 2nd bedroom, and full bath are on the 1st floor. There is a fantastic "sunroom" with a built in bar, wood ceilings, and a brick wood burning fireplace. A den/breezeway adds even more space. Upstairs there is library/study, 3rd bedroom, and 2nd full bath. The backyard is fantastic with all of the trees for extreme privacy and don't miss the "cabin in the woods" and additional tool shed. The side load 2.5 car attached garage is oversized. Sellers are offering a home buyer's warranty for peace of mind.

