Wilmington, NC

House hunt Wilmington: See what’s on the market now

Wilmington Updates
 8 days ago

(Wilmington, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Wilmington. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2965 Hatchers Run Lot 502, Leland, 28451

3 Beds 2 Baths | $387,190 | Townhouse | 1,398 Square Feet | Built in None

Enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle with our popular Tuscan plan- a one level paired ranch home with an amazing open floorplan. The spacious kitchen, dining, and family rooms all flow together nicely and a covered rear porch off the family room creates a seamless extension of living space. Split bedroom floorplan, large laundry room, and lots of closets for storage. All of our homes include D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe. REQUEST INFOThe photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.

4682 Wildaire Lane Lot 64, Leland, 28451

3 Beds 3 Baths | $243,990 | Townhouse | 1,492 Square Feet | Built in None

The Duval is a two-story floorplan with a single car garage featuring a large kitchen island to gather around and open living space. The second floor includes the primary bedroom with walk-in closet and double vanities, two secondary bedrooms, bathroom, and laundry room. Home Is Connected Smart Home Package is standard with every new home. Control the thermostat, front door light and lock, and video doorbell from your smartphone or with voice commands to Alexa! REQUEST INFOThe photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.

316 Victoria Charm Drive, Wilmington, 28411

3 Beds 3 Baths | $452,225 | Single Family Residence | 2,485 Square Feet | Built in 2021

McKee Homes introduces the three-bedroom, three-bath Portico 2020 Bungalow cottage-style floorplan with an open-living layout. The state-of-the-art kitchen with massive, chef-style island is the core of this home, adjoining the cozy living room with fireplace to the dining area, den/flex room, and owners suite. The Courtyards at Scotts Hill Village is a beautiful community nestled in Hampstead, a popular destination within the city of Wilmington. Living within the neighborhood, you'll be adjacent to Coastal Preparatory Academy and right around the corner from New Hanover Regional Medical Center! Just minutes down the road is shopping, dining and entertainment. Conveniently located to other popular attractions, like Marsh Creek at Scotts Hill Marina, Wrightsville Beach and Topsail Beach. Notable schools, daycare facilities and animal hospitals surround the community, as well. [Portico 2020]

1223 Lacewood Court, Wilmington, 28409

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Home located in Laurel Ridge. The home boasts one of the largest lots in the neighborhood tucked away and the end of a cul-de-sac.The back yard offers 2 nice sized sheds/storage areas and off of the kitchen is a private patio complete with a privacy fence.

