Check out these Ogden homes on the market

(Ogden, UT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ogden will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3557 N Elkview Dr, Eden, 84310 7 Beds 4 Baths | $1,299,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,167 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Amazing buying opportunity. Home has had exterior paint upgraded recently. Summer photos were pre paint. This fantastic home is perfect for your large family or corporate executive luxury get away. It has everything you need for comfort and style in this designers' dream home. Located above Wolf Creek Resort in Eden-and the neighborhood is adjacent to Wolf Creek Golf course, The Club Gym and several other amenities offered there. Miles of hiking, biking trails line Wolf Creek, and overlooking the beautiful Ogden Valley that boasts 3 ski resorts, watersports and fishing on Pineview Reservoir, and the outdoor mecca that is Utah. The home backs up 4.7 acres of wooded open space. This home is a combination of fine craftsmanship and sophisticated well thought out design. Combination of gorgeous tile and hardwood flooring, tall vaulted high beam ceilings. The fully remodeled designer custom kitchen boasts Euro style cabinetry, custom high-end countertops, stainless steel sink and state of the art appliances. Luxurious upgraded lighting, a second island with butcher block for ample space to create gourmet meals and entertaining guests. A formal dining room and spacious living room with fireplace offer a cozy space to entertain guests. The kitchen and living area open out to a spacious full deck and gorgeous parklike, landscaped grounds complete with a firepit, ski lift swing, sports court, pergola, in ground trampoline. Views of surrounding mountain peaks. The basement has potential to be a fully separate locked out Mother in law quarters or separate rental. Complete with a fully equipped kitchen, a custom wood and stainless steel wet bar, 3 bedrooms 2 baths, a bonus room, office and large entertainment room, and a second laundry room. Storage space for days in this home! The master suite is a sanctuary complete with separate view deck and reading/sitting area, gorgeous cabinetry in the bathroom, with a large luxury tub and adjacent walk-in shower. 2 more bedrooms, laundry, and full bath complete this main level, with access to large attached 3 car garage. The upstairs bonus area is your additional guests room or your kids' getaway spot. Complete with a bunk playroom, and a large area to house all of your holiday relative overflow or your corporate buddies on holiday. Some new features and upgrades on this home: New custom handmade cabinetry full kitchen and appliances. New paint throughout, New hardwood and custom tile flooring, Plantation shutters, updated and efficient lighting, 2 new water heaters, Updated furnace, New faucets t/o, complete service on air conditioner, Outside freshly painted, wood staircases, Ring Smart doorbell, Nest thermostats, too much to list. Why build and wait a year or 2. All this at an amazing price per foot and ready to go. Summer Photos are pre exterior paint upgrade.

For open house information, contact Darin Mich'l, Engel & Volkers Eden at 801-745-6500

4210 S 2400 W, Roy, 84067 3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,050 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Wow! Detached HUGE 6 CAR GARAGE!!!. This is a place that feels like home while taking in the beautiful mountain views. The spacious main level is perfect for having gatherings and entertianing. Lots of storage, Wood stove in the basement, great backyard with spacious covered patio. Fresh paint, new water heater, new retaining wall 2018, SOLAR panels in 2019, new main electrical panel, and AC new in 2020. Won't last long. Buyer to verify all listing information.

For open house information, contact Kamee Shrope, Engel & Volkers Salt Lake City at 385-213-8705