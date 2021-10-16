CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oceanside, CA

House hunt Oceanside: See what’s on the market now

Oceanside Times
Oceanside Times
 8 days ago

(Oceanside, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Oceanside will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dQKwv_0cTOGLjz00

1219 E Barham Dr, San Marcos, 92078

2 Beds 2 Baths | $295,650 | Manufactured Home | 1,387 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This is a highly sought-after Senior Community 55+, land owned home in San Marcos! This 2004 manufactured home, 2 bedroom 2 bath with recent updates and freshly painted interior, is move-in ready! With near-by shopping centers, easy freeway access to the mountains, the desert, downtown San Diego Harbor and various restaurants with public transportation from North Country to downtown San Diego! The Casitas Del Sol Community offers a huge clubhouse, pool/jacuzzi, kitchen, pool tables, card rooms, book library, recreation gym facility and dance floor! The large doggy park, no leashes, and guest house that can be rented for family and friend visits! Act now for this great opportunity to own your piece of the American Dream and belong to this exceptional community!

For open house information, contact Joseph Kozora, BurkeRealEstateConsultants,Inc at 858-509-7500

Copyright © 2021 San Diego County SPN. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SANDICOR-210028532)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228Y3N_0cTOGLjz00

760 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, 92024

2 Beds 1 Bath | $499,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Seller entertains offers between $499K - $525K. Location! Location! Location! Welcome to your gorgeous Encinitas home. Beautiful & sunny 2 bd, 1 ba condo conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, golf, transportation & Moonlight Beach! This Encinitas Villas unit includes interior laundry, dual pane windows, 1 car garage & 1 parking space. Newer appliances & newly painted throughout. Relax on the peaceful balcony of this upper unit, with no neighbors above. HOA includes water, sewer and trash.

For open house information, contact Julianna Arrant, Coldwell Banker West at 619-737-2126

Copyright © 2021 San Diego County SPN. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SANDICOR-210027512)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YBIko_0cTOGLjz00

5083 Barry Street, Oceanside, 92057

4 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,637 Square Feet | Built in 1974

***HUGE PRICE REDUCTION!*** SOLAR HOUSE WITH A VIEW!! Make this spacious 4-bedroom hillside home overlooking a community park and Elementary School your new home. This home has been well cared for and is move-in-ready. Inside this upgraded home, you are greeted with new stone-look tile flooring in the Dining area, kitchen, and hallways. The family room and living room feature new lush cherry laminate wood flooring while new cozy, padded broadloom carpeting will help you relax in the bedrooms. The bright kitchen is accented with new solid wood cinnamon-tone cabinets and 3cm Silestone countertops. New paint inside and out and a finished garage with plenty of cabinets make this a truly turn-key home. Save money with a 22-panel 5.7 kW solar system which generates an abundance of electricity and is completely paid for. This home is also packed with many energy-efficient upgrades including a 14.5 SEER York AC with a self-learning Nest thermostat, dual pane windows and plantation shutters, steel security door, insulated front, and garage doors, and Water Heater with a 12-yr warranty installed in 2015. Outside you have a large yard with the new landscape to include both low-maintenance and water-friendly design with automatic irrigation to the drought-tolerant vegetation. Sit on the concrete patio and enjoy the stunning, wide-open view. Don't miss this opportunity!

For open house information, contact Grant Brubaker, Authority Real Estate at 951-654-7200

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-SW21183859)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h05h3_0cTOGLjz00

5423 Spencer Lane, Carlsbad, 92008

2 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Mobile Home | 1,764 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Presenting a tidy residence in a cul-de-sac in Camino Hills, a 55+ community that is neat as a pin! You own the land, and its located less than 5 miles to the beach. This sweet manufactured home is comfortable and well-maintained and says ''Welcome'' starting from the charming front porch. Enter the spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and lots of light coming in through all newer dual-paned windows. The dining area is good-sized and off of the living room and kitchen. The kitchen offers ample counter space and cabinets, a skylight, and includes all appliances: gas stove, side-by-side refrigerator and dishwasher. From the dining room, the kitchen wraps around into a large, light-filled breakfast nook. The en-suite bedroom and bath are impressive-- the bedroom is vast with vaulted ceilings and an enormous walk-in closet. The bathroom features a dual sink vanity, a spa bathtub and separate shower. The second bedroom is cozy and has a newer glass door for access to the inviting backpatio. The second full bathroom is bright with a skylight and has an easy step-in shower. The laundry room has a low counter for sitting as you fold your clothes and allows access to the driveway. The enchanting back patio is sheltered, has a landscaped slope and is home to a very prolific peach tree. All the windows are newer and dual-paned, and they have updated shades. All rooms offer ceiling fans, but central AC cools the house on those hot days. There's a 1-car garage & a long 3-car carpo

For open house information, contact Juana Eva Martinez, COMPASS at 323-285-3405

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-P1-6016)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Fire burns aboard container ship off British Columbia

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — A fire was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off Canada’s Pacific coast province of British Columbia on Sunday. The Canadian Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria, and that two of the burning containers contain hazardous material identified as potassium amylxanthate.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Braves beat Dodgers 4-2, head to first World Series since '99

ATLANTA — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. The Braves won the best-of-seven series four games...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
City
San Diego, CA
Oceanside, CA
Business
San Diego, CA
Business
Oceanside, CA
Real Estate
San Marcos, CA
Business
San Marcos, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
San Diego, CA
Real Estate
City
San Marcos, CA
Fox News

'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler dies at 59

"Friends" actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on the hit sitcom, has died at the age of 59 years. Tyler reportedly died peacefully in his home Saturday evening. The actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, later campaigning for individuals to start testing for the disease as early as 40 years.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Lethal prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin had misfired before

Just a few hours before Baldwin fired the shot that killed the highly regarded cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and also wounded the director, Joel Souza, several members of the crew walked off the set of “Rust” because of safety concerns, the sources said. The disclosure came as investigators probing the tragedy...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Design#Restaurants#Drought#Guest House#Senior Community 55#American#Coldwell Banker West
Oceanside Times

Oceanside Times

Oceanside, CA
276
Followers
550
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oceanside Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy