House hunt Oceanside: See what’s on the market now

(Oceanside, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Oceanside will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1219 E Barham Dr, San Marcos, 92078 2 Beds 2 Baths | $295,650 | Manufactured Home | 1,387 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This is a highly sought-after Senior Community 55+, land owned home in San Marcos! This 2004 manufactured home, 2 bedroom 2 bath with recent updates and freshly painted interior, is move-in ready! With near-by shopping centers, easy freeway access to the mountains, the desert, downtown San Diego Harbor and various restaurants with public transportation from North Country to downtown San Diego! The Casitas Del Sol Community offers a huge clubhouse, pool/jacuzzi, kitchen, pool tables, card rooms, book library, recreation gym facility and dance floor! The large doggy park, no leashes, and guest house that can be rented for family and friend visits! Act now for this great opportunity to own your piece of the American Dream and belong to this exceptional community!

760 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, 92024 2 Beds 1 Bath | $499,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Seller entertains offers between $499K - $525K. Location! Location! Location! Welcome to your gorgeous Encinitas home. Beautiful & sunny 2 bd, 1 ba condo conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, golf, transportation & Moonlight Beach! This Encinitas Villas unit includes interior laundry, dual pane windows, 1 car garage & 1 parking space. Newer appliances & newly painted throughout. Relax on the peaceful balcony of this upper unit, with no neighbors above. HOA includes water, sewer and trash.

5083 Barry Street, Oceanside, 92057 4 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,637 Square Feet | Built in 1974

***HUGE PRICE REDUCTION!*** SOLAR HOUSE WITH A VIEW!! Make this spacious 4-bedroom hillside home overlooking a community park and Elementary School your new home. This home has been well cared for and is move-in-ready. Inside this upgraded home, you are greeted with new stone-look tile flooring in the Dining area, kitchen, and hallways. The family room and living room feature new lush cherry laminate wood flooring while new cozy, padded broadloom carpeting will help you relax in the bedrooms. The bright kitchen is accented with new solid wood cinnamon-tone cabinets and 3cm Silestone countertops. New paint inside and out and a finished garage with plenty of cabinets make this a truly turn-key home. Save money with a 22-panel 5.7 kW solar system which generates an abundance of electricity and is completely paid for. This home is also packed with many energy-efficient upgrades including a 14.5 SEER York AC with a self-learning Nest thermostat, dual pane windows and plantation shutters, steel security door, insulated front, and garage doors, and Water Heater with a 12-yr warranty installed in 2015. Outside you have a large yard with the new landscape to include both low-maintenance and water-friendly design with automatic irrigation to the drought-tolerant vegetation. Sit on the concrete patio and enjoy the stunning, wide-open view. Don't miss this opportunity!

5423 Spencer Lane, Carlsbad, 92008 2 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Mobile Home | 1,764 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Presenting a tidy residence in a cul-de-sac in Camino Hills, a 55+ community that is neat as a pin! You own the land, and its located less than 5 miles to the beach. This sweet manufactured home is comfortable and well-maintained and says ''Welcome'' starting from the charming front porch. Enter the spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and lots of light coming in through all newer dual-paned windows. The dining area is good-sized and off of the living room and kitchen. The kitchen offers ample counter space and cabinets, a skylight, and includes all appliances: gas stove, side-by-side refrigerator and dishwasher. From the dining room, the kitchen wraps around into a large, light-filled breakfast nook. The en-suite bedroom and bath are impressive-- the bedroom is vast with vaulted ceilings and an enormous walk-in closet. The bathroom features a dual sink vanity, a spa bathtub and separate shower. The second bedroom is cozy and has a newer glass door for access to the inviting backpatio. The second full bathroom is bright with a skylight and has an easy step-in shower. The laundry room has a low counter for sitting as you fold your clothes and allows access to the driveway. The enchanting back patio is sheltered, has a landscaped slope and is home to a very prolific peach tree. All the windows are newer and dual-paned, and they have updated shades. All rooms offer ceiling fans, but central AC cools the house on those hot days. There's a 1-car garage & a long 3-car carpo

