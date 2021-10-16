Check out these Erie homes on the market

(Erie, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Erie will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

6750 W Ridge Road, Fairview, 16415 2 Beds 1 Bath | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,968 Square Feet | Built in 1940

4.34 Acres in Fairview Township offering 2 Homes. Beautiful Historic Charming Brick 2 Bedroom Home w/Full Basement & Walk-up expandable divided attic. Fireplace in Large Living Room. Dining Area and Kitchen w/French Doors open to Back Covered Veranda. Beautiful Wood throughout. Front Cottage/Bungalow makes a great rental/in-law apt., 1 BR, LR, Kitchen, Dining area & Full Bath/shower on crawl space. Deed Restriction allows for Residential Use Only. Beautiful Gardens, Paths, Depression Pond Area

1214 St. Mary Drive, Erie, 16509 3 Beds 4 Baths | $418,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,303 Square Feet | Built in 1975

One Floor Living with Sunken Living Room, updated Kitchen & Baths. Fantastic landscaped lot with brick patio & front courtyard. First floor laundry, 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and year round sunroom. Generator.

2309 Downing Avenue, Erie, 16510 2 Beds 1 Bath | $73,000 | Single Family Residence | 672 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Cute and cozy 2 bedroom, one story home with large 24x24 detached garage. Back deck built in 2020, paved driveway 2019.

1065 Priestley Avenue, Erie, 16510 3 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1916

Gorgeous end row home that's been nicely updated. Open fully applianced eatin kitchen with island and dining area. Newer windows, flooring, lighting fixtures, freshly painted and so much more. Large bedrooms and lots of parking off the back with a nice size, partially fenced yard. Don't miss the chance to view this great Lawrence Park home.

