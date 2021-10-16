CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, PA

Check out these Erie homes on the market

Erie News Alert
Erie News Alert
 8 days ago

(Erie, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Erie will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0efYkU_0cTOGKrG00

6750 W Ridge Road, Fairview, 16415

2 Beds 1 Bath | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,968 Square Feet | Built in 1940

4.34 Acres in Fairview Township offering 2 Homes. Beautiful Historic Charming Brick 2 Bedroom Home w/Full Basement & Walk-up expandable divided attic. Fireplace in Large Living Room. Dining Area and Kitchen w/French Doors open to Back Covered Veranda. Beautiful Wood throughout. Front Cottage/Bungalow makes a great rental/in-law apt., 1 BR, LR, Kitchen, Dining area & Full Bath/shower on crawl space. Deed Restriction allows for Residential Use Only. Beautiful Gardens, Paths, Depression Pond Area

For open house information, contact Judi Weidler, Pennington Lines RE Girard at 814-774-2622

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-157606)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PSChE_0cTOGKrG00

1214 St. Mary Drive, Erie, 16509

3 Beds 4 Baths | $418,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,303 Square Feet | Built in 1975

One Floor Living with Sunken Living Room, updated Kitchen & Baths. Fantastic landscaped lot with brick patio & front courtyard. First floor laundry, 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and year round sunroom. Generator.

For open house information, contact Chuck Weber, C.R. Weber REALTORS at 814-453-5804

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-159779)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34DxaK_0cTOGKrG00

2309 Downing Avenue, Erie, 16510

2 Beds 1 Bath | $73,000 | Single Family Residence | 672 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Cute and cozy 2 bedroom, one story home with large 24x24 detached garage. Back deck built in 2020, paved driveway 2019.

For open house information, contact Meghan Smith, Agresti Real Estate at 814-459-9400

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-160051)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gQWqn_0cTOGKrG00

1065 Priestley Avenue, Erie, 16510

3 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1916

Gorgeous end row home that's been nicely updated. Open fully applianced eatin kitchen with island and dining area. Newer windows, flooring, lighting fixtures, freshly painted and so much more. Large bedrooms and lots of parking off the back with a nice size, partially fenced yard. Don't miss the chance to view this great Lawrence Park home.

For open house information, contact Seth Tuttle Sr, RE/MAX Real Estate Group East at 814-898-3558

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-160126)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fire burns aboard container ship off British Columbia

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — A fire was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off Canada’s Pacific coast province of British Columbia on Sunday. The Canadian Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria, and that two of the burning containers contain hazardous material identified as potassium amylxanthate.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Braves beat Dodgers 4-2, head to first World Series since '99

ATLANTA — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. The Braves won the best-of-seven series four games...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Erie, PA
Real Estate
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
City
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Business
Fox News

'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler dies at 59

"Friends" actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on the hit sitcom, has died at the age of 59 years. Tyler reportedly died peacefully in his home Saturday evening. The actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, later campaigning for individuals to start testing for the disease as early as 40 years.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Lethal prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin had misfired before

Just a few hours before Baldwin fired the shot that killed the highly regarded cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and also wounded the director, Joel Souza, several members of the crew walked off the set of “Rust” because of safety concerns, the sources said. The disclosure came as investigators probing the tragedy...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Tuttle
Erie News Alert

Erie News Alert

Erie, PA
391
Followers
569
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

With Erie News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy