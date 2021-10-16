Check out these homes on the Port St Lucie market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Port St Lucie Times
Port St Lucie Times
 8 days ago

(Port St Lucie, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Port St Lucie will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WUsJr_0cTOGJyX00

6104 Bamboo Drive, Fort Pierce, 34982

3 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,788 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Solid CBS, 3bd 2ba, Indian River Estates Home! Spectacular Living Space. Walk In To The Large Formal Living Room and Just Beyond The Formal Dining Area. Spacious Kitchen Features Great Cabinet Space and Countertop Area. The Huge Family Room Boasts A Beautiful Fire Place. Cute Screened Patio off The Kitchen. Great Back Yard Space With Large Storage Shed.

For open house information, contact Monica Osborn, Coldwell Banker Paradise - Port Saint Lucie at 772-340-4000

Copyright © 2021 Coldwell Banker Schmidt REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBSCHMIDT-141091662)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Guloy_0cTOGJyX00

154 Ne Dominican Terrace, Port Saint Lucie, 34983

3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,659 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Ocean Access with dock & 13000 lb lift. almost half-an-acre, huge screened pool, granite kitchen countertops, etc.

For open house information, contact Allen Chester McArthur, Sharon J. Kelly Realty Inc. at 772-871-0340

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10722519)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42myRc_0cTOGJyX00

1200 Se Seashell Lane, Stuart, 34996

3 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,242 Square Feet | Built in 1975

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3/2/1 POOL home with a den in Stuart w/ NO HOA Fees! Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac street this great home offers plenty of privacy, a 20ft wide driveway fitting 4 cars & extra space for a boat or RV. With a NEW metal roof (2015), NEW IMPACT GLASS (2020), NEW gutters (2020) you'll also love the custom cypress front porch ceiling, upgraded kitchen w/ NEW backsplash & SS appliances, bamboo wood flooring thru-out most of the home, NEW laminate in owner's suite & 1 guest bedroom, NEW crown molding, casing & closet doors, updated guest bathroom, celling fans in all bedrooms & much more. The large fenced in backyard is a tropical paradise w/ an oversized pool, shed & plenty room for an outdoor kitchen! * Dishwasher 2019 - Refrigerator 2017 - A/C 2009* All windows

For open house information, contact Christina P DeVito, United Realty Group, Inc at 561-469-8706

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10747219)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LQ7lW_0cTOGJyX00

658 Sw Curry Street, Port Saint Lucie, 34983

4 Beds 3 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,428 Square Feet | Built in 2013

AMAZING CUSTOM BUILT HOME for Resale. Price Reduction - Must See! 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 3 Car Garage, CBS Beautiful Home in Port St Lucie. Open Floor Plan and LOADED with upgrades. Home features formal living room, dining room, large spacious family room, and eat in kitchen space overlooking sliding patio windows. A must see beauty... very well maintained home on a .23 acre spacious lot. Come make it your home today, don't miss this gorgeous gem, excellently located in a quiet neighborhood with direct access to Crosstown Pkwy, I-95, US 1, the Florida Turnpike, and Shopping.

For open house information, contact Gwendolyn Michelle Zackery PA, Coldwell Banker Paradise at 772-589-7777

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10735338)

See more property details

Port St Lucie Times

Port St Lucie Times

Port St Lucie, FL
ABOUT

With Port St Lucie Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

