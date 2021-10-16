Check out these homes on the Port St Lucie market now

(Port St Lucie, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Port St Lucie will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6104 Bamboo Drive, Fort Pierce, 34982 3 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,788 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Solid CBS, 3bd 2ba, Indian River Estates Home! Spectacular Living Space. Walk In To The Large Formal Living Room and Just Beyond The Formal Dining Area. Spacious Kitchen Features Great Cabinet Space and Countertop Area. The Huge Family Room Boasts A Beautiful Fire Place. Cute Screened Patio off The Kitchen. Great Back Yard Space With Large Storage Shed.

154 Ne Dominican Terrace, Port Saint Lucie, 34983 3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,659 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Ocean Access with dock & 13000 lb lift. almost half-an-acre, huge screened pool, granite kitchen countertops, etc.

1200 Se Seashell Lane, Stuart, 34996 3 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,242 Square Feet | Built in 1975

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3/2/1 POOL home with a den in Stuart w/ NO HOA Fees! Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac street this great home offers plenty of privacy, a 20ft wide driveway fitting 4 cars & extra space for a boat or RV. With a NEW metal roof (2015), NEW IMPACT GLASS (2020), NEW gutters (2020) you'll also love the custom cypress front porch ceiling, upgraded kitchen w/ NEW backsplash & SS appliances, bamboo wood flooring thru-out most of the home, NEW laminate in owner's suite & 1 guest bedroom, NEW crown molding, casing & closet doors, updated guest bathroom, celling fans in all bedrooms & much more. The large fenced in backyard is a tropical paradise w/ an oversized pool, shed & plenty room for an outdoor kitchen! * Dishwasher 2019 - Refrigerator 2017 - A/C 2009* All windows

658 Sw Curry Street, Port Saint Lucie, 34983 4 Beds 3 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,428 Square Feet | Built in 2013

AMAZING CUSTOM BUILT HOME for Resale. Price Reduction - Must See! 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 3 Car Garage, CBS Beautiful Home in Port St Lucie. Open Floor Plan and LOADED with upgrades. Home features formal living room, dining room, large spacious family room, and eat in kitchen space overlooking sliding patio windows. A must see beauty... very well maintained home on a .23 acre spacious lot. Come make it your home today, don't miss this gorgeous gem, excellently located in a quiet neighborhood with direct access to Crosstown Pkwy, I-95, US 1, the Florida Turnpike, and Shopping.

