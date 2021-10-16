Take a look at these homes for sale in Eugene

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Eugene, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Eugene will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1653 Riley Ln, Eugene, 97402

3 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,492 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Well kept detached house recently painted! Offers a clean aesthetic in a calm and quiet neighborhood close to I-5. Open floor plan with natural lighting throughout the house and high ceilings. Comfortably features 3 BD 2 full baths upstairs. Both baths come with double sinks.

For open house information, contact Maria Mendez, Bella Casa Real Estate Group at 503-437-9005

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21308231)

275 S 38Th St, Springfield, 97478

3 Beds 1 Bath | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Fixer "sold as is" no repairs by the seller, cash only. Bring back to life this cute 1 bed 1 bath bungalow. 2 additional attic rooms. buyer to do due diligence.

For open house information, contact Kirsten Danley, United Real Estate Properties at 541-636-4580

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21504559)

548 W Dean Avenue, Eugene, 97404

3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Delightful Bruce Wiechert built home in the desirable Addyson Creek Subdivision. Open main living room with vaulted, beamed ceiling, gas fireplace and hardwood floors. Stunning kitchen with quartz counters, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and pantry. True owner's suite with vaulted ceiling, double vanity, soaking tub and walk-in shower. Spacious bedrooms and laundry/mudroom leading to the tandem, three-car garage. Fenced back yard with covered patio, gas hookups and raised garden beds.

For open house information, contact Rebekah Marsh, Keller Williams - Eugene at 541-431-6480

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11846399)

2047 Lake Isle Ter, Eugene, 97401

1 Bed 1 Bath | $199,900 | Condominium | 689 Square Feet | Built in 1981

This conveniently located one bedroom condo is easy-living at it's finest. Sitting on the upper level with vaulted ceilings, it is light and airy with a spacious deck to observe the soothing pond/water feature, trees, and wildlife. Featuring laminate flooring, cozy wood-burning fireplace, eating bar, and in-unit laundry. This is a great place to call home!

For open house information, contact Leah Hyland, Windermere RE Lane County at 541-465-8103

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21393494)

