House hunt Huntsville: See what’s on the market now

(Huntsville, AL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Huntsville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

204 Arcadian Way, Huntsville, 35757 4 Beds 4 Baths | $645,349 | Single Family Residence | 2,848 Square Feet | Built in None

The Chateau plan surely lives up to its' luxurious name with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. This plan offers a large covered front porch that opens into the exquisite foyer and kitchen. The kitchen boasts a large island and pantry. Off the kitchen is the dining room with coffered ceilings. The open concept kitchen and great room includes a fireplace and leads into a rear covered porch. The serene downstairs master bedroom is complete with coffered ceilings, a soaking tub, and large walk-in closet. The upstairs provides 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a bonus room, creating the perfect space for any need.

For open house information, contact Sabrina Dennis Stone Martin Builders

223 Arcadian Way, Huntsville, 35757 4 Beds 4 Baths | $542,089 | Single Family Residence | 2,741 Square Feet | Built in None

The Charlotte plan is a 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house that offers a spacious 2,470 square feet. The open-concept layout provides a seamless flow between the elegant great room, stylish kitchen, and aesthetic foyer. The luxurious master suite provides a secluded retreat complete with a lavish connecting bathroom. Featuring a double vanity, walk-in closet, soaking tub, and walk-in shower, the master bath feels more like a spa. The plan is completed with 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the second floor. The bonus room accommodates large furniture for an additional sitting area or game room. The distinguished details highlighted in this plan create a sophisticated, yet cozy feel.

For open house information, contact Sabrina Dennis Stone Martin Builders

210 Haystack Drive, Huntsville, 35757 4 Beds 4 Baths | $545,717 | Single Family Residence | 2,697 Square Feet | Built in None

The Magnolia plan provides a seamless indoor-outdoor living space. This plan was designed as a porch-lover's paradise, with two porches that are easily accessible from the kitchen and great room. This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath design offers space for the whole family to enjoy. The serene sitting area in the master bedroom allows a quiet escape from the stresses of everyday life. The second floor features room for all your guests. With 3 bedrooms and a bonus room, the Magnolia provides ample space for the whole family. The open kitchen concept allows for constant communication from the kitchen, dining area, and great room. The Magnolia features spaces the whole family will love!

For open house information, contact Sabrina Dennis Stone Martin Builders

207 Arcadian Way, Huntsville, 35757 4 Beds 4 Baths | $534,402 | Single Family Residence | 2,697 Square Feet | Built in None

The Magnolia plan provides a seamless indoor-outdoor living space. This plan was designed as a porch-lover's paradise, with two porches that are easily accessible from the kitchen and great room. This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath design offers space for the whole family to enjoy. The serene sitting area in the master bedroom allows a quiet escape from the stresses of everyday life. The second floor features room for all your guests. With 3 bedrooms and a bonus room, the Magnolia provides ample space for the whole family. The open kitchen concept allows for constant communication from the kitchen, dining area, and great room. The Magnolia features spaces the whole family will love!

For open house information, contact Sabrina Dennis Stone Martin Builders