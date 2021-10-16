Take a look at these homes on the Gainesville market now

(Gainesville, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Gainesville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

904 Ne 25 Street, Gainesville, 32641 3 Beds 1 Bath | $95,495 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Solid Concrete Block Home! This lovely home features 3br/1 bath on a spacious lot. The flooring in the home is laminate wood in main areas, carpet in bedrooms and tile in bath. You will love the close commute to downtown Gainesville, local shopping and Depot Park!

2360 Sw Archer, Gainesville, 32608 1 Bed 1 Bath | $95,000 | Condominium | 645 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Location, location, location! Walk to UF Health, walk Shands Hospital, or bike to class! Campus Edge Condominium is on Campus! This ground floor move-in ready 1 bed/1 bath condo features an open concept living and dining room area with a spacious patio off the living room. Campus Edge community features many amenities that include a fitness center, pool, clubhouse and bus stops directly outside of the complex with direct routes to UF. 5+ Units.

3201 Sw 1St Way, Gainesville, 32601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,821 Square Feet | Built in 1983

What a huge lot in a stunning location--balance your lifestyle with the PERFECT proximity to both nature and city! Nestled in tranquil Colclough Hill right across from Sweetwater Wetlands but SO CLOSE to everything in town, this well maintained home is located on an lush landscaped 3/4+ acre in the heart of Gainesville--a mere 5 minutes from The University of Florida and UF Health Medical center. Whether you like to entertain inside or out this home will not disappoint! The vaulted living room features a gorgeous stone fireplace for snuggling up on chilly days, or host the perfect summer BBQ on the massive back deck overlooking the privacy fenced yard! Plenty of space to bring all your toys this property boasts a finished 2-car garage with extra storage and shelving, as well as a storage shed and carport in the backyard. Carpet free and featuring a Central Vacuum system, clean up in this home is a breeze. No HOA. New Lennox AC/Heater May 2017. GRU certified as meeting the building requirements for Florida’s 5-Star Award for Energy Excellence. Recently painted interior and exterior. Short distance to Bivens Arm, Depot Park & Cade Museum.

2401 Nw 46 Terrace, Gainesville, 32606 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1974

If you like walking to shopping, restaurants, the gym, the theater-this is the home for you! Close to Millhopper shopping and Thornebrook, plus this one is nicely located between UF and Santa Fe. Freshly painted. Block construction, large lot on very quiet cul-de-sac street.

