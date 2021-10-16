Check out these homes for sale in Brownsville now

(Brownsville, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Brownsville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5648 Knights Bridge, Brownsville, 78526 4 Beds 4 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2021

BEAUTIFUL NEW CONSTRUCTION home to customize to your liking in a great location! Buyer can pick all interior final finishes upon accepted offer. Home features decorative high ceilings, large bedrooms, open layout, spacious backyard and much more! Schedule your appointments today to view the home!!

For open house information, contact Melissa J. Santos, Keller Williams LRGV at 956-544-6777

225 Palm Blvd., Brownsville, 78520 2 Beds 1 Bath | $78,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,016 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Cute cottage home right off of Historic Palm Blvd. Original hardwood floors throughout and walking distance to locally owned businesses. Plenty of potential!

For open house information, contact Erica Casas, Keller Williams LRGV at 956-544-6777

116 Broadway Dr., San Benito, 78586 3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Must see 3 bedroom 2 bath home located very close to expressway and shopping centers! This home has lots of potential, schedule your showing today!!

For open house information, contact ODALYS GARAY, KELLER WILLIAMS LOWER RIO GRANDE VALLEY at 956-423-8877

5321 Wilderness Dr., Brownsville, 78526 4 Beds 7 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,359 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Beautiful modern style home with awesome views of the Resaca and infinity pool. The house is all stucco over block, has 4 bedrooms with full baths and walking closets in every bedroom, 2 living rooms, dining room, theatre/movie room, game room, computer area, quartz kitchen countertops, high ceilings, top of the line features all around the house. Call listing agent for more information.

For open house information, contact Diana Rodriguez, GRT Realty at 956-254-0869