Chattanooga, TN

On the hunt for a home in Chattanooga? These houses are on the market

 8 days ago

(Chattanooga, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Chattanooga will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46lvtm_0cTOGEYu00

2519 Allegheny Dr, Chattanooga, 37421

4 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Welcome Home to 2519 Allegheny Drive Chattanooga TN! This beautiful home is located in the convenient neighborhood of Oak Shadows. This one level home features a fully fenced back yard, large basement with an attached 2 car garage. The main level features a large living room, formal dining and cozy den with a stone fireplace. Down the hall you will find a large master suite with a private bathroom. The large basement is finished with an additional bedroom, recreation room, bonus room and a full bathroom. Call today for more information.

For open house information, contact Dustin Sherlin, Realty One Group Experts at 423-896-6000

Copyright © 2021 Greater Chattanooga Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARTN-1341790)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Y9sh_0cTOGEYu00

506 Tucker St, Chattanooga, 37405

4 Beds 3 Baths | $490,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1920

The LOCATION doesn't get any better than this! This charming 1920's 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is zoned for the highly desirable Normal Park schools and is only minutes to all of the parks, restaurants and shops that the North Shore and Downtown Chattanooga has to offer. The first thing you will notice is the great curb appeal and the welcoming freshly painted front porch which has a view of the mountains. . Step inside to beautiful refinished hardwood floors, and neutral paint throughout and a great open floor plan. The living room is open to the dining room which is perfect for family living and entertaining. The kitchen features stainless appliances and freshly painted cabinets. The laundry room is just off the kitchen. The owners suite has a private bath and walk-in closet. There is a 2nd bedroom and full bath that completes the main level. Step upstairs to 2 good sized bedrooms and full bath. This home has great outdoor living space with a screened in porch with brand new screen, new back deck and a detached garage that is heated and cooled and would be the perfect "She Shed" or workshop, and a fire pit area. The electrical was completely updated when the sellers added the second floor bedrooms and baths. Sellers also applied new hardy siding at that time. This home has been well maintained and is ready for new owners. Make your appointment for your private showing today.

For open house information, contact Mark W Hite, Real Estate Partners Chattanooga, LLC at 423-265-0088

Copyright © 2021 Greater Chattanooga Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARTN-1343210)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20v8W0_0cTOGEYu00

1702 Prigmore Rd, Chattanooga, 37412

2 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Darling Starter Home! Move in Ready. Newly remodeled to include: Granite Counter tops, new kitchen appliances, new lighting, cabinets, windows, carpet in bedrooms, LVP flooring, New Roof, new windows, HVAC 12 years old, recently serviced, a large back porch framed in for easy screening if desired, and a work shop too! Make your appointment today!

For open house information, contact Robin Payne, Coldwell Banker Pryor Realty at 423-894-6762

Copyright © 2021 Greater Chattanooga Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARTN-1341672)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SvNx0_0cTOGEYu00

123 N Lovell Ave, Chattanooga, 37411

2 Beds 1 Bath | $164,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Move-in ready. Recently remodeled!! New carpet, tile, paint, appliances, deck, bathroom vanity, toilet, light fixtures, etc. Vinyl insulated windows recently installed. Very close to Brainerd Gold Course!Agent/Owner. Buyer to verify sq. footage and school zones.

For open house information, contact Monty E Reeves, RE/MAX Properties at 423-894-2900

Copyright © 2021 Greater Chattanooga Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARTN-1341742)

