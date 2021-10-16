Take a look at these homes for sale in Montgomery

(Montgomery, AL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Montgomery than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

817 Garrett Street, Montgomery, 36104 3 Beds 2 Baths | $20,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,539 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home.

6108 Ashwood Court, Montgomery, 36117 3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,351 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Welcome home to 6108 Ashwood Ct. This great home is centrally located near restaurants, shopping, parks and the interstate. The property backs up to the grounds of the Shakespeare Festival, which means no neighbors directly behind you. This home has been well loved and has several updates which include: enclosed sunroom with heat & air, wood floors, granite installed in the kitchen and bathrooms, painted cabinets, plantation shutters, vessel rectangular sinks and a relaxing walk in tub. The master bedroom has a connecting room that would make a great office, exercise room, nursery, craft room or let your imagination go. Call an agent of your choice today to schedule a tour!

8206 Roanoke Court, Montgomery, 36116 5 Beds 4 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,706 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Quiet elegance nestled on a cul de sac lot in prestigeous Rockbridge section of Sturbridge, this home is coming soon! 2 bedrooms down; the guest suite has French doors opening to a personal courtyard entry. Designed for intimate gatherings or large parties, this open plan is perfectly laid out. 12x16 casual dining opens to the screened in porch; Kitchen features gas cook top, a private morning Kitchen and huge pantry/storage closet. Wet bar conveniently located as well! The 12x12 Study has pretty french pocket doors and could also be used for a more intimate dining experience. The Owners' Suite has views of the back yard and has a luxury bath boasting a Zero-entry shower with seat and free standing tub with beautiful tile work surround. Also, direct access to the laundry through a private pocket door. As you go up the U-shaped stairway, there is a bench seat under the window perfect for enjoying a good book! Enter a large Loft/bonus room. 3 bedrooms all have walk in closets. 2 bathrooms, one with a double vanity. 3 car garage has a "mud room" owners entry with Drop Zone and shoe cubbies to keep you organized! Off the small hall is the main entry to Laundry room with folding counter and a convenient coat closet. And the best part? Right now you can CHOOSE all your finishing details with our professional decorater at the Lowder Design Center! MLS PRICING IS APPROXIMATE as lumber and materials have not been procured. PLEASE SEE AGENTS FOR FINAL PRICING. Lowder New Homes has made green initiatives and energy efficient standard in all our homes with Energy Star standards and products that go above and beyond standard building codes--Low-e windows, high dense insulation and 15 SEER HVAC. You will also love the convenience of Sturbridge with Shopping, restaurants and medical facilities very close by: 3 grocery stores within a block of the neighborhood! Our 8 acre amenity park has the Clubhouse, Pool, 2 Fitness rooms, Tennis and a wonderful picnic pavilion with playgrond!

3417 Boxwood Drive, Montgomery, 36111 6 Beds 5 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,922 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Located in the heart of McGehee Estates on a large corner lot! Totally move-in ready, this home has been very well maintained by the current owners. The kitchen features Dacor stainless appliances, granite counters, limestone floors and wood ceilings. Also on the first floor, the perfect master suite with its very own den, fireplace, huge walk-in closets with built-ins and gorgeous bathroom with separate vanities, spacious shower and copper tub. There is a powder room and additional office near the kitchen. Upstairs offers 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, very spacious closets in each bedroom, as well as 2 cedar closets. The laundry room is conveniently upstairs, as well as a large den or playroom. The outside space includes a wonderful private screened porch and brick courtyard, great multiple storage spaces, 2 car carport and well irrigation system. Do not miss this beautiful home! Purchaser to verify school zones and square footage.

