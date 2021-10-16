Take a look at these homes on the market in Providence

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 8 days ago

(Providence, RI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Providence. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X23wp_0cTOGCnS00

293 Castle Rocks Road, Warwick, 02886

4 Beds 3 Baths | $624,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,516 Square Feet | Built in 1999

OVER 2,500 sq ft of living area in CASTLE ROCKS! This beautiful home will surpass all your expectations! The unique open floor plan allows you and your company to traverse from room to room with ease! Architectural details can be found throughout the home by way of crown moldings, chair rails, picture frame moldings, and well appointment wood columns. Tray ceilings adorn the master bedroom which includes an oversized private bathroom with a relaxing soaking tub! Spacious kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliance will lead you to the sliding doors to the back deck overlooking a tranquil yard. Marble fireplace with large tasteful mantel, Hardwood floors, 9 Ft Ceilings, Two story foyer, 2nd floor laundry, ONE YEAR old roof! Conveniently located to all amenities including downtown East Greenwich nestled on a nicely manicured "premium lot"!

For open house information, contact The Peter Izzi Team, HomeSmart Professionals at 401-921-5011

Copyright © 2021 State Wide MLS of Rhode Island, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMLSRI-1290666)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26P3nl_0cTOGCnS00

50 Barnes Street, Providence, 02906

5 Beds 4 Baths | $995,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,648 Square Feet | Built in 1880

This classic College Hill single-family townhouse ca. 1880 has been tastefully restored and fully renovated with tremendous attention to detail. Second Empire features persist throughout the home: mansard roof, bay windows, 10' ceilings, beautiful mouldings and mantels, top-nailed narrow oak flooring. The recent kitchen boasts custom built cabinetry, lovely finishes and top end appliances; laundry plus pantry are conveniently located nearby. Front and rear stairways access three bedrooms and two gorgeous bathrooms on the 2nd floor. A dedicated rear stairway leads to a 3rd floor guest suite, complete with a living room, two bedrooms, a bathroom and kitchenette. All mechanicals have been recently updated to include HVAC throughout and upgraded plumbing and electrical systems. Convenient two-car tandem parking and a small city patio maximize available outdoor space. Close to Brown, Thayer Street, RISD, Wheeler & Moses Brown schools, Amtrak, Downtown --- this is a truly walkable location!

For open house information, contact Rebecca Mayer, Residential Properties, Ltd. at 401-274-6740

Copyright © 2021 State Wide MLS of Rhode Island, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMLSRI-1295385)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UYFGK_0cTOGCnS00

95 Hyde Street, Cranston, 02920

3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,435 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Beautiful three bedroom ranch with two bonus rooms in the desirable Woodridge neighborhood. Main level has over 1900+ square feet. This home features new counter tops, stainless steel appliances, backsplash, young roof, and spacious yard. This house is great for entertaining inside and out! Move in ready - MUST see!

For open house information, contact Lauren Chiarini, NextHome Ocean State Realty Group at 401-641-9017

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-189224)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JFKsm_0cTOGCnS00

159 Curry Road, Cranston, 02920

3 Beds 1 Bath | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,148 Square Feet | Built in 1956

IMPECCABLY MAINTAINED RANCH IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE WESTERN CRANSTON, MAINTENANCE FREE EXTERIOR. FEATURES A LARGE UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE AND OVERSIZED ISLAND UPDATED BATHROOM,HARDWOODS WITH FINISHED LOWER LEVEL. PRIVATE FENCED YARD CLOSE TO AIRPORT,AND TRAIN STATIO

For open house information, contact Christopher LESSA, RI Real Estate Services at 401-885-5400

Copyright © 2021 State Wide MLS of Rhode Island, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMLSRI-1293637)

See more property details

