Take a look at these homes on the market in Greenville

(Greenville, SC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Greenville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

6 Chipping Ct, Greenville, 29607 4 Beds 3 Baths | $895,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,600 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Have you been looking for the perfect location in Greenville? This is one of the coveted neighborhoods off E. Parkins Mill Rd. in Kellett Park Subdivision. Convenient to Downtown, I-85, shopping , dining, hospitals, and schools. This home is situated on the end of a cul-de-sac on over a half acre with 4 bedrooms, large bonus room, and 3 full baths. The home features an open floor plan, hardwood floors, Brazilian cherry and stone countertops, custom closets, central vacuum, irrigation system, and master on main and second level. Back yard features a stone pond and small waterfall, mature landscaping, and is fenced in. Seller has recently had a new roof and all new HVAC systems installed. So much more. Call and schedule a showing today. Virtual Tour Available.

119 Shallons Drive, Greenville, 29609 3 Beds 3 Baths | $239,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,484 Square Feet | Built in None

- Flex room allows you to create the ideal space.- Open concept kitchen located in the center of the home open to dining and family room. - Optional features available include a study and guest suite. - Owners suite with an two walk-in closets, dual vanity, and oversized shower in owners bath. Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice.. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Images may be subject to copyright.

204 Darrowby Way, Simpsonville, 29680 4 Beds 3 Baths | $324,490 | Single Family Residence | 2,824 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Hartridge Manor, one of D.R. Hortons newest communities in Simpsonville! This must-see community offers the best of both worlds with a private resort style pool, and cabana with outdoor fireplace and gathering spaces, conveniently located just minutes from I-385 and all of the desired locations for shopping, dining, parks, schools, and MORE! Hartridge Manor offers an award-winning series of floorplans including ranch and 2-story homes with unmatched included features, and built with integrity by Americas Largest Home Builder since 2002. This active community is perfect for all lifestyles! Call today for more information or to schedule your private tour!

29 Planters Place, Greer, 29650 3 Beds 3 Baths | $241,820 | Townhouse | 1,699 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Sudduth Farms, one of D.R. Hortons newest communities! This resort style community is conveniently located just minutes from downtown Greer, GSP International, Greenville and Spartanburg. Enjoy local restaurants, shopping, and more! Located in the acclaimed Riverside school district, and within minutes from I-85, this maintenance free community is perfect for all lifestyles. Enjoy first class amenities including a Junior Olympic size pool, cabana, tot lot, volleyball, and pickleball.Sudduth Farms features townhomes from the low $200s that offer both one and two car garages! These spacious and open floorplans offer 3 and 4 bedroom options, up to 2439 square feet. Select plans offer a primary bedroom or guest bedroom on the main level. Come explore all that Sudduth Farms has to offer!

