Check out these Augusta homes on the market

(Augusta, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Augusta. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2549 Walton Way, Augusta, 30904 1 Bed 1 Bath | $129,900 | Condominium | 689 Square Feet | Built in 1936

Charming Historic Summerville Condominium across the street from Augusta University Summerville Campus and 2.5 miles away from Augusta University Medical Campus. The condo features 9 foot ceilings with heavy crown molding throughout the property. New HVAC and Water Heater. Beautifully Decorated with Red Oak hard wood floors throughout and white ceramic tile in the bathroom. Updated kitchen with breakfast nook has Marble tile counter tops, dishwasher with garbage disposal, built in microwave, stainless steel refrigerator with ice maker, stainless steel smooth range top oven. Large windows in the living room and master bedroom letting in plenty of natural sunlight that includes faux wood blinds. Laundry room has white stackable washer and dryer. Bathroom features large ceramic pedestal sink, white ceramic tile and new light fixtures.

6022 Clifford Street, Augusta, 30909 4 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in 2017

$260,000! This charming Ranch in Hayne's Station features a rocking chair front porch and split floorplan with 4 bedrooms (Owners bedroom with walk-in closet), 2 baths (Owner's bath with his and her sinks, linen closet, garden tub and separate shower), living room with fireplace open to gourmet eat-in-kitchen with breakfast bar, island, 2 pantries, smooth top range, microwave oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. Other features consist of: laundry room, 2 car garage, back patio and fenced in yard. Neighborhood includes pool and sidewalks. Located within minutes to Ft. Gordon.

3362 Wedgewood Drive, Augusta, 30909 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Well kept brick home on a nice .25 acre lot, conveniently located in between Marks Church Rd. & Jackson Rd. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features many updates including an updated kitchen, newer stainless appliances, flooring, and vanities. Roof, HVAC unit and hot water heater have all been recently replaced. The living room/dining room area has been updated with large windows to allow plenty of sunlight into the home alongside a beautiful view of the large, fenced back yard! Centrally located in Augusta near shopping, dining and major highways! Great potential for Masters Tournament Rental! Schedule your showing today!!

3026 Tarleton Court, Beech Island, 29842 4 Beds 3 Baths | $489,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,962 Square Feet | Built in 2011

One owner brick ranch with bonus over garage, many upgrades, newer appliances, jacuzzi tub in master bath. Large bedroom #4 currently used as office/TV room. Bonus room plumbed for bath by builder at time of construction. Extensive landscape features. 18' x 40' lazy "L" Salt water pool w/waterfall & jetted cove, 16' x 22' brick & cedar covered pavilion w/electric, 8' x 16' cedar storage building w/electric. Room darkening shades throughout, Check pictures and virtual tour for more details. Dimensions are approximate, to be verified by the buyer. Make all appointments thru NAVICA.

