Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars odds, picks and prediction

To commence an action-packed Sunday, the Miami Dolphins (1-4) and Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) will travel to London. It’s a home game for Jacksonville. Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET with the game being held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Below, we look at the Dolphins at Jaguars odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

One of two winless NFL teams left, the Jags won’t get a better shot to reverse their luck than in London against the Dolphins.

Led by QB Trevor Lawrence, who was the No. 1 overall pick this past draft, Jacksonville has covered the spread just once, losing by 3 points to the Cincinnati Bengals.

As for Miami, it came into the season with playoff expectations, and those have since been shattered.

It does sound like Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins stud second-year quarterback, will play. He’s currently listed as questionable and has been since Week 3.

Dolphins at Jaguars odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 1:01 p.m. ET.

Money line: Dolphins -155 (bet $155 to win $100) | Jaguars +125 (bet $100 to win $125)

Dolphins -155 (bet $155 to win $100) | Jaguars +125 (bet $100 to win $125) Against the spread (ATS): Dolphins -2.5 (-130) | Jaguars +2.5 (+105)

Dolphins -2.5 (-130) | Jaguars +2.5 (+105) Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Dolphins at Jaguars key injuries

Dolphins

CB Xavien Howard (shoulder) out

(shoulder) out WR DeVante Parker (shoulder) out

(shoulder) out CB Byron Jones (Achilles) questionable

(Achilles) questionable WR Preston Williams (groin) questionable

(groin) questionable QB Jacoby Brissett (hamstring) questionable

Jaguars

LB Myles Jack (back) out

(back) out DE Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable CB Tyson Campbell (toe) questionable

Dolphins at Jaguars odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

Jaguars 24, Dolphins 20

BET on JAGUARS (+125) as the underdog could easily come out on top. The Dolphins have a stronger roster, and they’re returning their franchise quarterback.

However, RB James Robinson is hitting his stride, notching over 140 yards on 18 carries against the Titans last week. Miami’s defense ranks 24th in rushing yards allowed per game.

Robinson should have himself a day, and if they can get him going, the Jags should be able to beat an injury-riddled Dolphins. Missing Howard and Parker could be too costly to overcome.

“LEAN” to JAGUARS +2.5 (+105) as good value, but personally, I’d look towards the money line for the better value.

There was just one Week 5 game decided by one or two points. While it should be a close, hard-fought game, I’d rather play the Jags to win outright than the spread.

BET on the UNDER 47.5 (-115) as the best value in this match. Tagovailoa may not be at full strength, and the Dolphins will likely be down two of their top three receivers.

With the Jags likely going heavy on the run, it feels unlikely that this turns into a shootout. Both teams rank in the bottom half in yards per game, and banged up, I expect this one to be a low-scoring battle.

If you're looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

