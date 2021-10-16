House hunt Ocala: See what’s on the market now

(Ocala, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Ocala than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

10470 Sw 47Th Avenue, Ocala, 34476 3 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,855 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Welcome Home to this meticulously-maintained MOVE-IN READY 3-bedroom/2-bath home in Ocala Waterway Estates! (Minimal HOA) This beautiful Light & Bright home has vaulted ceilings, Open floor plan and an oversized Dining Area. Kitchen has a pantry, white cabinetry and is open to Breakfast Area, with view to Family Room and Backyard. Newer Fridge stays! Tile flooring throughout is in excellent condition – perfect for pets and easy cleaning. Ceiling fans throughout home. Master bedroom has tray-ceiling, larger walk-in closet. Master bathroom has double vanity, separate water closet, garden tub and separate shower. Adjacent to the 2-car garage is a huge parking pad – perfect for guests, RV, Boat, Your Choice! Large, neatly landscaped, private backyard can be enjoyed from your Extended, Covered Screened-in porch. Enjoy quite privacy while listening to birds sing as you enjoy morning coffee. This private porch might be your favorite part of the home! Huge back yard is the perfect place for your next barbeque or family gathering. YES! There is PLENTY of room for a pool, playset, garden, etc! Conveniently located to I-75, Retail, Restaurants, Shopping, Medical Care & MORE!

For open house information, contact Carmen Murvin, SHOWCASE PROPERTIES OF CENTRAL at 352-351-4718

2045 Se 169Th Avenue Road, Silver Springs, 34488 2 Beds 2 Baths | $167,500 | Single Family Residence | 978 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Ready to get away from it all, but still want to be close to everything? This is it. 2 bed/2 bath home on piers just steps from the shores of North Lake "Bryant" with private neighborhood boat ramp and natural swimming beach. You can watch the sunset from the screened balcony/deck off of the great room. Open plan Great room/dining/kitchen area with newly refaced stone fireplace and built-in book cases and cabinets. Primary bedroom has sliding doors to the front deck. Over-sized laundry with lots of storage on ground floor. Ample parking for cars and boat. Granddaddy oaks shade the pet-friendly fenced side yard.

For open house information, contact Midge Koontz, SELLSTATE NEXT GENERATION REAL at 352-387-2383

10191 Se 68Th Court, Belleview, 34420 3 Beds 2 Baths | $312,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under Construction. Brand new home under construction. 3 bedroom 2 bath split plan. Beautiful kitchen with solid wood cabinets and soft close hinges and doors, stainless dishwasher and range, granite countertops, undermount sink, and tile floors. Master suite features separate tub and shower, double vanities, walk-in closets trey ceilings and separate water closets. Home also features indoor utility room, double garage with opener, carrier air conditioner, in wall pest system and more. 2-10 structural warrantee and builders warrantee.

For open house information, contact P.H. Culver, COLDWELL BANKER ELLISON REALTY O at 352-732-8350

3311 Ne 23Rd Avenue, Ocala, 34479 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,279 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Bring your pickiest buyers, this home has it all! Sitting on a beautifully landscaped oversized lot, this house is IT. Walk into the spacious living room following the tiled floors throughout and into the kitchen. Enjoy breakfast in the morning light through a large bay window, or watch the peaceful backyard through the kitchen window while doing dishes. The main bedroom is carpeted, and has a walk-in-closet, stand or soak in the shower/tub combo and a relax while doing your skincare in the separate vanity area. The other two bedrooms are also carpeted and have large closets and fans. The guest bath also has a tub/shower combo. The spacious backyard is fenced. Don't let the "flood zone" scare you. Elevation certificate available and Sellers current flood premium is only $520/yr. Come see it and make it yours today! Shed does not convey.

For open house information, contact Ronald Padot, Jr, HOMERUN REALTY at 352-624-0935