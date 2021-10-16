Check out these homes on the Oxnard market now

(Oxnard, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Oxnard will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

5436 Quailridge Drive, Camarillo, 93012 4 Beds 3 Baths | $839,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,967 Square Feet | Built in 1983

This lovely two-story 4 be /3 ba stucco ranch home in the desirable Mission Oaks neighborhood has lots of nostalgic flair! Just beyond the elaborate, carved-wood door is a step down formal living and dining area with custom drapery and vaulted ceilings flanking the curved staircase — the chandeliers provide ambient lighting. The glossy tiled foyer extends onward to a full wet bar and a casually arranged living area - it boasts a cozy masonry fireplace open to the kitchen and breakfast nook. Sliding glass doors offer a quick retreat from the kitchen and living area to the covered back patio. The stacked layout offers one bedroom and bath downstairs, with two additional standard bedrooms and the primary with ensuite bath and Roman-style tub upstairs. The gated courtyard entry is offset by concrete walls and the backyard has a wood privacy fence on 3 sides. The large back patio is covered and has a large concrete pad - perfect for outdoor dining. The home has 3 paned windows, a mature persimmon tree, and other fruit trees. Mission Oak Dog Park and Woodcreek Park are both in close proximity, and Camarillo Spring Golf Course and Camarillo Premium Outlets are only a short drive away; easy access to the 101 Fwy.

For open house information, contact Jonathan Minerick, Homecoin.com at 888-400-2513

695 Via Cielito, Ventura, 93003 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,799,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,201 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Custom Hillside home with unobstructed views that seem to go on forever. Perched high on the hill with multiple viewing decks & windows as if you are floating in the clouds. The views span from the Topa Topa Mountain Range, the Conejo Grade, Point Mugu rock and the Channel Islands. This is a Multi-Million Dollar View. The Mid Century Modern home boasts an indoor pool with views, and a bathroom. The owner just replaced the roof, repainted the deck and exterior of the home! The kitchen has been updated and is open and bright. There is a formal living room with a custom fireplace. There is a downstairs master suite with an updated bathroom. The owners designed an upstairs master retreat with a walk-in closet, high ceilings, air conditioning, multiple viewing decks and a fireplace. There is also an additional office or 5th bedroom on this level. There is plenty of storage and a drop down latter to access the attic. The rooftop features a massive deck that would be entertainer's dream. The backyard has fruit trees and many varieties of native plants. The yard has been terraced with custom cobblestone walls. There is a two car garage and one car carport for RV/boat storage. The owners have taken exquisite care of this one of kind gem. Call today to schedule a private tour.

For open house information, contact Christine Cardoso-Moore, Keller Williams West Ventura County at 805-643-3337

1150 Ventura Boulevard, Camarillo, 93010 2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Mobile Home | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Welcome to Camarillo Mobile Home Estates! This is an active Senior Gated Community. Centrally located and close to shopping center, restaurants, and the Camarillo Outlets. This beautiful 2+2 has been upgraded and ready to move in! This one won't last long!

For open house information, contact Eddie Robles, eXp Realty of California, Inc. at 925-565-7065

400 Calle Maduro, Camarillo, 93010 7 Beds 8 Baths | $5,495,000 | Single Family Residence | 9,756 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Situated on 3 flat and picturesque acres, this privately gated custom-built French Country Estate is a marriage of three beautifully crafted buildings offering incredible detail and opulence at every turn. Dramatic iron gates lead to a tree-lined drive and circular motor court surrounded by mature trees and beautiful landscape. The Family compound includes a lovely one bedroom, one bath guest house with full kitchen and living room, a sports pub including a separate living space with full bath and an indoor spa complete with steam shower. A beautiful stone entry leads to the grand two-story Foyer opening to the formal living room with soaring ceilings. The family room is built with incredible scale offering soaring vaulted beam ceilings with tongue & groove planks flowing to the exterior, oversize stone fireplace with raised hearth, custom built-ins, and floor-to-ceiling glass doors connecting it to the outdoor loggia and stone fireplace. A state-of-the-art kitchen with ample views of unbridled privacy is a chef's dream with massive center island, stainless Viking and Sub-Zero appliances and large breakfast area. The beautifully appointed master wing offers soaring ceilings with reclaimed wood beams pulled from the bottom of a lake, three walk-in closets with custom built -ins, two private balconies with beautiful mountain views and outdoor fireplace. The stunning master bathroom includes ample space and beautiful details with dual vanity spaces, separate make up counter, large walk-in shower and oversized jetted soaking tub all with views of the gorgeous grounds. Additional amenities include dual 2-car garages, secondary gate for staff, a spacious home office, as well as a grand formal dining room and media room with drop down large screen and stadium seating. This home provides the ideal balance of formal and casual spaces suitable for entertaining. The expansive backyard offers a massive beach entry pool, natural grass stage for bands, custom fire pit, regulation lit North/South tennis court, horseshoe pit, and golf tee box. A one-of-a-kind, flagship estate offering a rare level of luxury and custom opulence.

For open house information, contact Ryan Shimp, Engel & Volkers Westlake Village at 818-889-1602