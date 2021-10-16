CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Rosa, CA

Check out these homes on the Santa Rosa market now

Santa Rosa Bulletin
Santa Rosa Bulletin
 8 days ago

(Santa Rosa, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Santa Rosa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KgIYS_0cTOG6aL00

363 Blazing Star Court, Windsor, 95492

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,360,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,801 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Welcome to the highly sought after Lakewood Hills gatd community. This 2800+ sq ft home sits on nearly 1/2 an acre. The backyard is beautifully landscaped and ideal for entertaining with its gleaming crystal blue pool and putting green with its own sand trap a and plenty of room to play. This desirable updated home features outstanding refinished hardwood floors, new carpet, fresh paint and, updated kitchen and bathrooms. The master suite is extra spacious with its own studio/art room with plumbed in sink. The master bathroom has been updated with a freestanding tub, double sinks and a stand alone shower. This home has been lovingly expanded and checks all the boxes, formal living room, dining room, family room, large kitchen with island, 2.5 bathrooms, 3 bedroom with a large impressive master en suite, laundry room, oversized garage and an expansive backyard. This is one not to miss.

For open house information, contact Julie Bernd, Bertolone Realty at 707-545-1442

Copyright © 2021 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-321046096)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pCbl6_0cTOG6aL00

3333 Miraloma Drive, Santa Rosa, 95404

4 Beds 6 Baths | $1,784,167 | Single Family Residence | 3,619 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Magical on Miraloma! Privacy, charm and beautiful gardens make this magical estate setting a hidden treasure. Sprawling, over 3600 sq.ft home. 4 Bd/ 4 Full Ba/ 2 half Ba/ with Pool, Poolhouse & Studio on two lots comprising 0.60 ac- this home has it all. Once you walk in the courtyard its your world, seemingly far away from the neighbors but right in town on a quiet cul-de-sac.No HOA, on City Services, no through traffic. Live like you are on vacation every day. Close to great schools, shopping, hospitals and wine country attractions...

For open house information, contact Sudha Schlesinger, Engel & Volkers Healdsburg at 707-473-8944

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-RHN321078660)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a4zyj_0cTOG6aL00

5235 Carriage Lane, Santa Rosa, 95403

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,050,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,976 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Single level impeccably maintained and updated in Wikiup. Featuring modern European inspired elegance, excellent for entertaining with plenty of opportunity for many lifestyles. Exceptionally high-end American walnut custom crafted cabinetry with spice, cutlery and utensil organizers. Quality hardware and tasteful tile and stone choices throughout. Extra wide hallways, stunning rustic white oak wood flooring, sparkling fixtures, and updated appliances. The back covered deck can be accessed by living room and family room areas as well as the main bedroom. Lined by mature trees for privacy, the property backs to open space and a generous side yard includes raised beds in the garden and separated fenced areas. A custom finished studio may be a great office or extra space for those working remotely or looking for additional privacy. Easy to access with the circular driveway, the garage has stainless steel topped custom cabinets.

For open house information, contact Heidi Would, Corcoran Global Living at 855-437-1704

Copyright © 2021 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-321097598)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vty19_0cTOG6aL00

5373 Faught Road, Santa Rosa, 95403

5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,395,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,407 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Bring all your toys! Lots of parking for your RV's boats, trailers etc. Remodeled single family one story home. Entrance leads to a large kitchen and formal dining area. Granite counters and lots of storage. Beautiful hard wood laminate floors throughout. Large living room with fireplace. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and top of the line shower. 2 bedrooms have been joined together to make one office with outside entrance. Can be revived back to 2 separate bedrooms. 2 Car detached garage with new car port. Nice detached second unit not permitted. A very unusual tree house play structure with stairs and kids slide a must see. Raised bed garden area for your veggies. Beautiful gated entrance. Home has wheelchair accessibility. Owner owned solar system. Property has well for gardens etc. All on city services. This a must see!

For open house information, contact Robert Moreiko, Town & Country Properties at 707-566-3980

Copyright © 2021 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-321079713)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Fire burns aboard container ship off British Columbia

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — A fire was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off Canada’s Pacific coast province of British Columbia on Sunday. The Canadian Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria, and that two of the burning containers contain hazardous material identified as potassium amylxanthate.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Braves beat Dodgers 4-2, head to first World Series since '99

ATLANTA — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. The Braves won the best-of-seven series four games...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Santa Rosa, CA
Business
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Real Estate
City
Lakewood, CA
Fox News

'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler dies at 59

"Friends" actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on the hit sitcom, has died at the age of 59 years. Tyler reportedly died peacefully in his home Saturday evening. The actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, later campaigning for individuals to start testing for the disease as early as 40 years.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Lethal prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin had misfired before

Just a few hours before Baldwin fired the shot that killed the highly regarded cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and also wounded the director, Joel Souza, several members of the crew walked off the set of “Rust” because of safety concerns, the sources said. The disclosure came as investigators probing the tragedy...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Wood#Family Room#Bertolone Realty#Pool Poolhouse Studio#Hoa#City Services#Engel Volkers Healds
Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa, CA
333
Followers
544
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Rosa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy