Top homes for sale in Boston

(Boston, MA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Boston will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

145 Warren Ave, Boston, 02116 2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,695,000 | Condominium | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1899

Enjoy brand new construction 2 bedroom/2.5 bath duplex on picturesque Warren Avenue! Master bedroom with wall of windows framing bucolic views of an oval shaped and beautifully landscaped green space and fountain. Smartly designed living level offers state-of-the-art kitchen at one end and a glass wall and doors leading to private outdoor space at the other. Top-of-the-line kitchen appliances include Thermador brand oven, gas cooktop and refrigerator. Convenient powder room completes this level. Gleaming hardwood floors and exquisite fixtures and finishes throughout. Prime location new construction duplexes are rarely available at this price. Call to learn more and arrange a personal consultation.

76 Elson Rd, Waltham, 02451 3 Beds 1 Bath | $515,000 | Condominium | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Desirable Waltham Highlands neighborhood presents this inviting, top-floor, 3 bedroom condo. The incredible sunlight pouring through the living room windows & bouncing off the hardwood floors will instantly capture your heart. The living room opens to the dining room w/ a charming built-in china cabinet & attaches to the butler's pantry - ideal for ex. storage & coffee station. Convenient large L-shaped kitchen w/ granite counters & bright windows over the sink. Walk through the mudroom to the tranquil 3 season porch, perfect for a morning coffee. 3 great size bedrooms w/ hardwood floors & closets w/ an Elfa system. Updated full bathroom w/ soaking tub & luxurious tiled shower w/ 7 showerheads. Walkout basement has a private laundry room, cedar closet & room for storage. Many updates including, New roof & insulation added in 2016 & Central air in 2018. Off-street parking. Convenient prox. to Brandeis & Bentley University, downtown, public trans, Rte 95 & in the Plympton School district

33 Doonan St, Medford, 02155 4 Beds 3 Baths | $870,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,411 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Welcome home to this oversized Raised Ranch situated in a most desirable North Medford neighborhood! This spacious home has so much to offer! Some recent improvements include: freshly painted interior, refinished hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with tile floor, newly finished four season sunroom addition, two updated baths plus 3/4 bath off the master bedroom. Sunny front living room is a great place for entertaining with a picture window, fireplace and gleaming hardwood floors. Three bedrooms, all have hardwood floors and are located on the main level. The lower level offers additional space to spread out including a family room with a fireplace and office/4th bedroom option as well as a full bath, storage space and laundry. Two car garage with direct entry into the lower level. Rear yard includes a patio. Located close to T station, Fells Reservation, Wright's Pond, I-93 (minutes to Boston), Station's Landing & Assembly Row.

64 Pond Lane, Randolph, 02368 3 Beds 2 Baths | $539,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,638 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Looking for a nice Cape-style house with a monster Garage? Here it is! Traditional dormered Cape is clean, neat, & has many updates! Open Kit/Din Rm/Breezeway, kitchen island, updated appliances & counters, cabinets custom-built by the previous owner. Gleaming hardwoods in most rooms. 2 spacious BRs w/ built-in window seat storage + lg closets, 3rd BR used as a Den w/ sliders to a 29' Trex deck w/ views of reservoir. Both baths updated. Huge walk-out basement w/ high ceilings, was used as a workshop previously, + a covered screen porch under the deck to enjoy the warm weather. Contractor or Handyperson's dream garage is 26x26, soaring ceiling, stairs to enormous storage/loft area above, heated, floor drain - awesome! Half-acre fenced-in lot - serene views of the Reservoir & Blue Hills land. 5 year old roof, most windows 4 years old, wtr heater 1 year old. 200 amp CBs. Economical gas heat/hot water, & 2 zones of central air. So much storage here! Don't miss out on this opportunity!

