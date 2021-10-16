CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Check out these homes for sale in Des Moines now

Des Moines Times
Des Moines Times
 8 days ago

(Des Moines, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Des Moines will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2plegD_0cTOG23R00

5115 155Th Street, Urbandale, 50323

3 Beds 3 Baths | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Destiny Homes presents the Napa floor plan in Urbandale's Waterford Ridge. This two story plan features a 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and more than 1500 square feet of finished space. Great open concept layout in the back of the home that features a large island, pantry, coat closet, electric fireplace, large picture windows and a slider off the back of the home. The turnback staircase leads to three large bedrooms upstairs, 2 baths, laundry, and huge linen closet. There is a long list of standard features not often found at this price point, including electric fireplace, energy efficiency, SMART Home Automation, and 2x6 construction. Ask about $2,000 in closing costs provided by preferred lender.

For open house information, contact Liane Woosley, EXP Realty, LLC at 833-835-5566

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS®, Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WqXc3_0cTOG23R00

2311 Logan Avenue, Des Moines, 50317

2 Beds 1 Bath | $114,997 | Single Family Residence | 880 Square Feet | Built in 1914

Stop and see this newly remodeled Bungalow! This home features a spacious living area, eat-in kitchen, dining area, laundry room, new carpet in the bedrooms, and a totally remodeled bathroom. It also has new ceramic tile flooring throughout. Head out the walk-out deck where the exterior of the home has new siding, windows, roof, doors, and patio. Furnace, Water Heater, and A/C are from 2021. All information obtained from Seller and public records.

For open house information, contact Ryan Stapes, RE/MAX Precision at 515-494-1066

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS®, Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SqZSi_0cTOG23R00

3307 2Nd Avenue, Des Moines, 50313

3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,503 Square Feet | Built in 1938

This spacious Tudor has two driveways for ample parking and an oversized newer two car garage, the home offers large bedrooms and the master has a massive walk-in closet. With just a little work this home can truly be a gem of the neighborhood, with NFC or InvestDSM funds it will be easy to make this home shine. Call today for a showing

For open house information, contact Jonathan Dowie, Platinum Realty LLC at 888-220-0988

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS®, Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=394YNM_0cTOG23R00

951 S Kingswood Court, West Des Moines, 50266

7 Beds 4 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,005 Square Feet | Built in 2021

DreamScape Homebuilders, LLC will be starting construction soon on an Open multi-level floor plan on a coveted wooded lot in West Des Moines featuring 7 bedrooms, 3 3/4 baths with over 3,000 finished SqFt of living space above grade. There will also be over 1400 SqFt of finished space in the lower level. For more info on the builder. Signed copy of Client Acknowledgement Form, New Construction Sellers Disclosure & Covenants must accompany all offers. Please contact Builder for their purchase agreement & warranty info.

For open house information, contact Ou Meksay, RE/MAX Concepts at 515-276-2872

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS®, Inc.

Des Moines Times

Des Moines Times

Des Moines, IA
206
Followers
524
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Des Moines Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

