Amarillo, TX

Take a look at these homes for sale in Amarillo

 8 days ago

(Amarillo, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Amarillo. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KCRnT_0cTOFzdu00

2217 Laurel St, Amarillo, 79109

2 Beds 2 Baths | $173,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,476 Square Feet | Built in 1958

House was 3 Bedrooms but seller took down a wall. All new concrete front and back, All new fencing and windows. Hard wood floors underneath carpet.

For open house information, contact Dana Thompson, Keller Williams Realty Amarillo at 806-359-4000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=019FfO_0cTOFzdu00

1319 Dahlia St, Amarillo, 79107

3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Move in ready home with great space and updates in Eastridge! It has 3 bedrooms, 1 & 3/4 bath, 2 living areas and a designated dining space. It has parking on both sides of the home as well as a huge backyard. Updates include newer HVAC, all new windows, new flooring, new cabinets and new paint inside and out. Do not miss this spacious home! Go and show today!

For open house information, contact Sara Mijares, Fathom Realty, LLC at 806-433-2067

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49pf2B_0cTOFzdu00

401 Philadelphia St, Amarillo, 79104

3 Beds 1 Bath | $94,500 | Single Family Residence | 672 Square Feet | Built in 1952

3 bedroom 1 bath facing 4th street plus a 2 bedroom 1 bath on Philadelphia. Separate meters for each. Live in one rent out the other. Central heat on the 3 bedroom. Wall furnace on the 2 bedroom. New sewer line installed in 2019

For open house information, contact Gary Papay, Century 21 Boston Company at 806-353-9878

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bUYU8_0cTOFzdu00

4200 Gem Lake Rd, Amarillo, 79106

3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,085 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Motivated Seller's! Offering $3000 in closing cost with acceptable offer. So much of this beautiful older West Hills home has been remodeled. You look out to Amarillo Country Club Golf Course. Open remodeled kitchen and dining area with fireplace, large living area, 3 bedroom and 2 remodeled bathrooms with large shower in master. Pictures coming in a couple days. Roof replaced Jan 2021 with Class 4, Garage doors replaced 2021, newer windows, siding and so much more! Sewer line replaced Jan 2021. Dishwasher replaced Feb 2021. Don't Miss this Beautiful Home!

For open house information, contact Pamela Vaughn, Lyons Realty at 806-358-3900

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
ABOUT

With Amarillo News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

