Top homes for sale in Fort Myers

(Fort Myers, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fort Myers will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

220 Se 3Rd Ter, Cape Coral, 33990 3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,205 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Excellent house 3/2/2, completely fenced, house is in great condition, near to school, Sunsplash (water theme parks), commercial areas, etc. City water and sewer paid in FuLL. This Cute house in the heart of Se Cape with ceramic floors and granite counters in kitchen, custom cabinets and Stainless Steel appliances. The patio has space to build a future pool. House is NOT in FLOOD ZONE. Don't lose this opportunity!!!!!

1240 Wales Dr, Fort Myers, 33901 4 Beds 3 Baths | $699,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,568 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Price Reduction! On one of the premier streets, close to Historic Downtown, in the highly desired McGregor River District this sprawling 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 story home is perfect for a family or anyone who loves to entertain. Located a few houses away from a beautiful sunset on the Caloosahatchee River and just a short stroll or golf cart ride to the Fort Myers Country Club. This is ideal for buyers looking for that perfect combination of a move in ready home with opportunities to add personal touches. Entertain in the stately fireplace room or huge renovated living/family room with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen is complete with island and eat in dining and is ready for your personal touches. Make your way up to the completely renovated second floor with three brand new oversized bedrooms, tall ceilings, new closets and closet systems and unbelievable bathrooms. The master retreat includes his and hers walk in closets, with soaking tub and large walk in shower. Other features include new impact rated windows, oversized 2 car garage and room for a beautiful courtyard pool, to be surrounded by lush landscape, to help create your perfect backyard oasis.

18510 Flamingo Rd, Fort Myers, 33967 4 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,053 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Great Neighborhood! Close to Airport, FGCU, Shopping, etc. New A/C 2019. Bring your Pets. One of the few areas that allow fences!! TENANT OCCUPIED. 24 hour Notice.

17887 Dracena Cir, North Fort Myers, 33917 2 Beds 2 Baths | $264,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,442 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Charming and fully updated, kitchen, bathes, and flooring. This gem is in the heart of the community on a quiet street walking distance to the clubhouse. Sabal Springs is an amenity rich community starting with low HOA fees of just 277.00 a month paid quarterly, tennis golf, pool , spa, clubhouse, restaurant, shuffleboard, exercise room and so much more. Wont last at this price call today.

