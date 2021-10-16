Sarasota-curious? These homes are on the market

(Sarasota, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Sarasota than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

** AVAILABLE JANUARY 2022 ** BOOKED FEBRUARY THROUGH APRIL ** Nicely furnished 2BR/2B ground floor condo with beautiful views. The kitchen is light and bright with updated cabinetry. Master bedroom offers queen bed and guest bedroom has two twin beds. Washer/dryer included inside. Combo dining room/living room opens up to a fully screened lanai with tranquil water view on the golf course and the community pool/deck area only steps away. This is a ground floor, end unit that you are sure to enjoy. Located only a few blocks from the new UTC Mall and Benderson Park area! One month minimum lease requirement. This is a short term, turnkey furnished, vacation rental. No pets & no smoking allowed. ** RENT PRICES: JANUARY - APRIL: $3,200/MO., MAY - SEPTEMBER: $1,600/MO., OCTOBER - DECEMBER: $2,000/MO.

Relax, escape, and unwind from everyday life in the ultimate beachfront paradise on Siesta Key. Offering one of the area’s most coveted lifestyles, this private resort-like compound rests on over 4 acres between the tranquil blue Gulf of Mexico waters and the quiet banks of Heron Lagoon in the Sanderling Club on Siesta Key. With over 300 feet of direct beachfront, this is one of the most significant beachfront properties on the entire Gulf Coast. The main home, featuring just over 8,600 square feet of living space, takes full advantage of its waterfront location blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor living. Newly completed updates to the main house include all new kitchen, bathrooms, engineered walnut and large-format marble flooring, custom wood millwork, butler’s kitchen, LED lighting, HVAC systems and ductwork, elevator, gated entry, and Smart Home WiFi-enabled automation with access points. Designed for entertaining, the main living space features a large dining room and waterfront living room boasting multiple vignettes to choose from to take in the stunning Gulf of Mexico sunsets. The adjacent gourmet kitchen features Rutt custom cabinetry, enormous rectangular island with seating, and Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances all anchored by elegant marble countertops. The office, accessed through a hidden door, is the ideal place to work from home while the family room might just be the perfect space to enjoy moments of laughter and entertainment with family and friends. The lower level, which opens to the pool and summer kitchen is like a spa and features an additional bedroom, two bathrooms, and both a steam room and sauna. The private master level boasts an expansive waterfront terrace and dual bathrooms with separate custom organized closets. Two guest rooms share a unique Jack & Jill bathroom on their own floor. The extensive outdoor living area includes a heated saltwater pool and spa, summer kitchen, clay tennis court, tiki hut, and fire pit offering magnificent views of the beach and Gulf of Mexico beyond. The guesthouse, built in 2007, is located across the street on the quiet banks of Heron Lagoon and features an open great room plan with 2 en-suite bedrooms, a large screened terrace, and an open deck with dock below. This property is truly extraordinary on its own, but as part of the Sanderling Club, it offers a guard gated entrance, beach club, tennis courts, Paul Rudolph designed beach cabanas, children’s playground as well as dockage on the bayside of the island.

AS-IS Handyman Special- Great Location...this home needs a roof... an exterior AC unit has been taken from the home while it was unoccupied. Lots of possibilities in a rehab... Ready to sell now!

This is a HOT Property located in one of the Best Cul-de-Sac Streets West of the Trail in the Historic District of McClellan Park! This 1954 Blue Heron Drive Home is Perfect as a Remodel Opportunity, Investment or Seasonal Property or Tear Down for a New Construction Project. This is an Exclusive Neighborhood with Most of the Value in the Land. This Home Features: 3 BR, 2 Baths, almost 2000 SF, Open Kitchen area, Living Room w/Wood Burning Fireplace, Family Room, New AC Air Handler, New Fresh Interior Paint, New Carpet, New Canned Light Fixtures, New Bathroom Vanities, Carport and Large Lanai for Outdoor Entertaining. Located in the desirable Southside School District, near Southside Village and Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Home is being Sold As-is. Seller has New Construction Building Plans Available for a 3200 SF Pool Home 5BR, 4.5 Bath w/Roof Top View Deck if a Buyer desires. Home is Currently Rented. This would be a Perfect Time to Get your Building Plans Designed and Submitted for your Custom Dream Home while you Earn some Rental Income!

