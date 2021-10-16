Check out these Savannah homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

(Savannah, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Savannah. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

126 W 59Th Street, Savannah, 31405

4 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Awesome opportunity to own this 4 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with 2 detached garages on a large corner lot. This is a great income producing property for anyone looking to add to their real estate investment portfolio or for someone that is looking for a property where they can live in one side and rent out the other. The upstairs unit is currently vacant and the downstairs unit is currently occupied and has a strong rental history. This property will not last long.

For open house information, contact Ivan Rose, Keller Williams Realty Coastal Area Partners,LLC at 912-356-5001

Copyright © 2021 Savannah Multi-List Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORGA-259633)

501 Kendal Court, Savannah, 31419

3 Beds 3 Baths | $207,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Beautiful well maintained townhouse located in the gated community of Oak Pointe! Three bedrooms with owner’s suite located on main level and a single car garage. Conveniently located near I-95, Hwy 17 and GA 204, Henderson Golf Course, Georgia Southern at Armstrong and an easy commute to Fort Stewart or Hunter Army Airfield. This one won’t last long! Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Nicole Johnson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Savannah at 912-355-4171

Copyright © 2021 Savannah Multi-List Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORGA-257634)

411 Anderson Street, Savannah, 31401

3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,406 Square Feet | Built in 1900

A TRUE BEAUTY... This historic home is waiting for the right owner to love it and all its pure sunshine! Walking up you will enjoy the large front porch on warm summer nights; inside the door the updated history greets you with original hardwood floors, stunning wooden staircase, fireplace and pocket doors; large windows and tons of natural light, kitchen with island, built in sliding pantry- MUST see; full bath and additional room complete this floor. Heading up the staircase you will find a unique closet/potential study that overlooks the front of the home, another full bath, and 2 additional bedrooms, Downstairs out on the back deck be prepared to be wowed by the gorgeous wide open space adorned with green, shade, and privacy. Recent owners have updated several items- this beauty is ready to entertain all your friends!

For open house information, contact Kristin Brown, Keller Williams Realty Coastal Area Partners,LLC at 912-356-5001

Copyright © 2021 Savannah Multi-List Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORGA-257910)

7206 Van Buren Avenue, Savannah, 31406

3 Beds 1 Bath | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,203 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Freshly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in desirable Highland Park. NEW windows, NEW flooring, NEW kitchen cabinets, NEW kitchen counter tops, NEW appliances and the list goes on. Situated on a huge fenced in property and close to everything. Shopping, restaurants, schools, hospitals... Don't wait long or it will be gone!

For open house information, contact Heath Baechel, Keller Williams Realty Coastal Area Partners,LLC at 912-356-5001

Copyright © 2021 Savannah Multi-List Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORGA-254714)



ABOUT

With Savannah Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

