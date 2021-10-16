CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

On the hunt for a home in Shreveport? These houses are on the market

Shreveport Dispatch
Shreveport Dispatch
 8 days ago

(Shreveport, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Shreveport will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36w5TG_0cTOFtLY00

6117 Bowie Avenue, Shreveport, 71108

2 Beds 1 Bath | $62,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,133 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Well kept and updated rental property. Occupied by tenant, do not disturb. Rents for $650. Can be combined with 13 other properties within a mile of each other for a package deal. Proof of funds required for showings.

For open house information, contact Jason Russell, Keller Williams Northwest at 318-213-1555

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14615079)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ouWUT_0cTOFtLY00

2746 Marquette Avenue, Shreveport, 71108

3 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,055 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Excellent investment property with tenant currently paying $750 per month. Most of the electrical and half of the plumbing has been recently replaced. POF required before showing. Please do not disturb tenant.

For open house information, contact Karen Johnson, Keller Williams Northwest at 318-213-1555

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14651585)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19bdiB_0cTOFtLY00

1005 Saint Charles Street, Bossier City, 71112

2 Beds 1 Bath | $58,500 | Single Family Residence | 826 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Two bedroom home just off Barksdale Blvd near Barksdale AFB west gate. Easy access to I-20. Tenant occupied. Call to see!

For open house information, contact Cindy Dyer, Diamond Realty & Associates at 318-746-0011

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14631092)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pPNZV_0cTOFtLY00

2409 Melrose Avenue, Bossier City, 71111

3 Beds 2 Baths | $158,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,868 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Won't last long!!Brand new kitchen-Amana gas stove, Frigidare dishwasher, new cabinets, counter tops. sink, faucet and light fixtures! New furnace to be installed! New roof, new paint, new flooring. Large kitchen dining area. Huge den with fireplace. Great neighborhood! Buyer to verify square footage which was taken from previous listing.Home to be sold AS IS. NO VA loans.

For open house information, contact Cynthia Briscoe, Keller Williams Northwest at 318-213-1555

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14679065)

ABOUT

With Shreveport Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

