On the hunt for a home in Syracuse? These houses are on the market

4531 Knolltop Ter, Syracuse, 13215 3 Beds 3 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,016 Square Feet | Built in 1990

A rare opportunity in the Westhill SD in Winkworth, this ranch is unbelievably spacious and convenient to everything. The main level has the Primary Suite with a bonus room for an office, workout space or a small nursery, a very large bathroom with a whirlpool tub and separate shower, and vanity area with huge closets. Then you have the open living room and sunroom featuring stunning views, a formal dining room, a den with lovely built-ins and a gas fireplace, a huge laundry room with high end washer and dryer and plenty of storage, a kitchen featuring custom Wood Mode cabinetry, a large island, desk area and eat-in nook, a handy half bath and access to a massive outdoor deck all surrounded by trees with plenty of privacy. Just down the spectacular wooden spiral staircase is the lower level full walkout space with two more bedrooms, another full bath, a second full kitchen and living room/den that would be a great teen suite, guest suite or perfect for multi generational living. Plus, there is a very generous amount of storage space. This absolutely wonderful home won't last! Showings start on Sept 16th!

120 Silverlace, Syracuse, 13219 2 Beds 4 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,623 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Peaceful and private Craftsman style Ranch updated for comfort. High quality throughout seen in the kitchen, baths, hardwood floors, gas fireplace surround, windows and doors. One floor living at its finest. The deck overlooks a private garden retreat. The large walk out basement provides an opportunity to add more bedrooms and living space if needed. Close to shopping, parks and schools. Come take a look today.

3636 Wildflower Cir, Marcellus, 13215 3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,180 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Welcome to 3636 Wildflower Circle, a captivating, contemporary, open floor plan home & one of the most well-maintained homes around! Walking through the front door you enter a breezeway with stained glass doors that open to the great room/main living area. This "chalet-like" space on the first floor has vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, a gorgeous floor to ceiling stone fireplace, an updated kitchen, 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Through the same breezeway towards the back of the house is the enclosed but bright hot tub room to enjoy all year long. Up the stairs to the loft is a 3rd bedroom, a full bathroom & a sitting area/office overlooking the great room. To the walkout, lower level, is a lovely family room with bamboo flooring, a 2nd fireplace, laundry room & an extra room for storage. This level also has roughed-in plumbing for a possible 3rd bathroom. This level could be a 4th bedroom or an in-law apt. Outside there is an inviting front trex deck and the back yard has another private deck/patio, all overlooking the well manicured yard. Some updates include, newer kitchen, roof, furnace, windows, floors, garage doors, exterior paint, etc. This is a gem, come see this today!

503 Sedgwick Drive, Syracuse, 13203 4 Beds 4 Baths | $379,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,948 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Welcome to 503 Sedgwick Drive! This unique architecturally designed home is nestled into the heart of Sedgwick Farm and is full of charming detail. Through the front entry, a large foyer welcomes you with gorgeous marble flooring and double coat closet. The first floor has a large eat-in kitchen, that leads to a screened in porch with beautiful backyard garden views. Continuing past the kitchen is a large dining room and living room with gleaming hardwood flooring. This home is an entertainer's dream! At the other end of the first floor is the laundry room, two large bedrooms and full bathrooms. Follow the wide staircase to the second level to two large bedrooms and a third full bathroom. Double closets in each bedroom and additional closets throughout the home allow plenty of storage space. Partially finished basement with gas fireplace. The backyard has beautiful perennial gardens surrounding the patio. This home is close to hospitals, Syracuse University and minutes from downtown! You need to see this home in person to appreciate its beautiful flow and design.

