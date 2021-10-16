House hunt Boise: See what’s on the market now

(Boise, ID) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Boise than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

20 Rampage Rd, Boise, 83716 2 Beds 3 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,840 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction home built by seller himself! Extra care & lots of upgrades to this immaculate home. 2 large bedrooms each with their own baths. Over 1100 sq. ft of covered decks. Master has its own private deck to enjoy your morning coffee & the beautiful sunrise over the mtns! Completely finished garage with heat & air, R-72 insulation in garage attic! Huge kitchen 4x6 island with prep sink. Quartz counters throughout the home with under cabinet lighting. Huge master bath with duel sinks, tiled walk in shower with quartz seat. Tiled floors in both baths. Extra insulation in attic R-72, Walls R-21, Crawl space is 3 1/2 ft high with 8 lights. R-36 in floors. T & G Pine ceilings in main level with recessed lighting throughout the home even under the covered decks! Heat & air is duel zoned heat pump which is very economical to run. There is also a high end propane Quadra Fire stove for more heat & ambiance! Split log mantle over fireplace gives a more rustic touch to the home. NO HOA! Owner / Agent .

1219 W Sunrise Rim Rd., Boise, 83705 3 Beds 1 Bath | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Walk out your front door or sit down to dinner w/views of the Boise foothills! Perfect for 1st time home buyer or investor. Convenient & desirable Bench location. Lg 2 car gar w/attached 9x7 storage. Powered 12x14 shed provides a separate work or hobby space with its own antenna. Entertain all summer long on your covered patio. Appliances, furnace, water heater, AC & windows less than 6 yrs old. Bellawood flooring in lvg room comes w/10 yr warranty. Corian countertops in kitchen/bath. New concrete driveway. Showings only during OPEN HOUSE this weekend 10/16 & 10/17, 11 am - 2 pm.

5727 E Deer Ridge St., Boise, 83716 4 Beds 3 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,050 Square Feet | Built in 2016

This home has much to be impressed about! Front room can be used as an office or formal dining. Nice open floor plan with great room into large beautiful kitchen. Flex room behind kitchen with lots of options. Upstairs will blow your mind with the amount of space! Huge bonus room! Yard is beautifully landscaped with gas & spa hookups. Community pool for your enjoyment ... what's not to love!? Close to Micron, I84 access, Greenbelt, Lucky Peak .. you name it!

3268 N Campton Way, Boise, 83713 5 Beds 3 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,539 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Extremely well cared for home and READY to move in! Upgrades include interior/exterior paint, kitchen and landscaping. Enjoy this quiet/well kept neighborhood yet close to everything you need! Oversize lot (almost 1/4 acre) with large fenced backyard that includes patio, fire pit and garden space. Spacious 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths! Stainless appliances with plenty of room in the kitchen.

