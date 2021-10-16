Take a look at these homes on the market in Lakeland

(Lakeland, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lakeland will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4 El Recodo, Lakeland, 33813 4 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Condominium | 2,444 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Move in ready! Completely renovated 2,444 sq foot 4 BR, 2.5 BA townhome located in one of Lakeland’s most desirable, maintenance free, waterfront communities. This cozy home features lots of natural light. You’ll have a bright and open living and dining room area with new flooring and lighting, which is great for entertaining. Huge, completely remodeled and gorgeous kitchen with new cabinets, new granite counter tops, new lighting, new sink and faucet, and stainless-steel appliances with an adjoining open dinette or family room area - all with new water-resistant laminate flooring. Inside laundry room and half bath off the kitchen. Upstairs bath updated with a new walk-in shower, cabinets, toilet and lighting. The master tub was recently re-tiled. Upstairs you also have brand new carpeting. The enormous master bedroom has oversized closets, plus a separate, private dressing room with additional closets or use it for a nursery. The 3 guest bedrooms are all a great size and have large closets. Lots of storage space throughout this house! Sit and sip your morning coffee on the landscaped front patio behind your own with privacy wall, that opens up to a truly park-like setting. There is a two-car carport with lockable utility room. The house has been replumbed in the last year with all new PEX-A supply lines, new valves, new PVC drain pipes from the two upstairs baths and a new water heater. Recently updated ADT security system. Casa Loma is located on the south shore of Scott Lake consisting of 24 acres of park-like grounds. There are 2 pools, tennis courts, a playground, a clubhouse, walking paths and a new boat dock. Bring your boat to this water front community. You can tie your boat to the new dock and water-ski, fish, or take friends on the lake. Come home and live the Casa Loma Lifestyle today!

For open house information, contact Jordan Prais, 54 REALTY LLC at 813-435-5411

3630 W Bella Vista Street, Lakeland, 33810 3 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home built in 2014 on 5 acres of land , NO HOA, and a horse barn! The home features an open floor plan with plenty of room for everyone. The master bath has been beautifully done to include dual sinks, a separate shower and tub. Step out back on to the massive patio to watch the incredible Florida sunset over the 1,600+ square foot barn. The barn is equipped with electric, water, newer roof, a tack room, office, workshop and 3 existing horse stalls with room for 3 more! Schedule a showing immediately as this piece of paradise won’t last long!!

For open house information, contact Bryan Czajkowski, DALTON WADE INC at 888-668-8283

4425 Dail Road, Lakeland, 33813 3 Beds 2 Baths | $949,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,330 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Over 3 acres of county living in the city limits. Stunning old Florida charm right in the middle of everything for the country at heart. Live amongst the huge moss covered oaks in this large 3/2 custom home. Remodeled island kitchen with all new appliances and walk-in pantry. Recently updated bathrooms. New a/c. Large bedrooms, huge family room and enormous game room for entertaining. Bring your boats, RVs, etc and still have enough parking to host a concert. Enjoy the tranquility of this isolated and heavily wooded private compound just minutes from all the shopping, restaurants and entertainment that Lakeland has to offer. Build your dream garage/ workshop/ pool/ etc or make it a family compound and you still won't even put a dent in the useable space this parcel provides. Magnolia, Lemon and Guava trees are hidden amongst the mighty Oaks. An opportunity like this is more than generational...it's ONCE IN A LIFETIME. This property has not changed family hands in a century so act fast!

For open house information, contact Robert Greenland, SUNSET REALTY at 941-923-3351

3920 Mossy Oak Drive, Lakeland, 33810 3 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,715 Square Feet | Built in 1972

WOW, over 2 acres of land, a remodeled home, a workshop & a nice quiet street! Spread out on this great piece of land, build another workshop, or bring your boat/rv & trucks. Not only is the acreage fantastic but the entire home has been extensively renovated. The kitchen reflects new granite counter-tops, new cabinets & stainless-steel appliances, both bathrooms have been renovated, and new flooring throughout. The home also has a fresh coat of interior/exterior paint, new tile and carpeting, new baseboards & interior doors and much more. Exterior features include a detached workshop with a large yard and gorgeous oak trees. This property has everything you could want & offers room for expansion. This great property will not last long. USDA eligible area, call for details! Workshop sold AS IS. Flood insurance will be required for this property.

For open house information, contact Yae Colon, EXP REALTY LLC at 888-883-8509