A single line saved these otherwise mediocre films from being forgotten
Earlier this year, audiences were treated to one of this summer’s earliest blockbusters in the form of The Lost City. With a cast consisting of Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum. Daniel Radcliffe, and Brad Pitt, plus a premise that was equal parts daunting and hilarious, it had all the tools to get by without needing to accomplish much in the creative department.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson thanks Brendan Fraser after emotional ‘The Whale’ premiere
Dwayne Johnson has issued a lovely thank you to Brendan Fraser and congratulated him on a spectacular debut screenings for The Whale. Darren Aronofsky’s latest film sees Fraser return to mainstream cinema with what’s looking like a Venice Film Festival favorite. Fraser’s performance has been picked as one of the highlights of the film, and as the film saw a six-minute standing ovation, Fraser was seen with tears in his eyes.
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
10 films that had massive behind-the-scenes drama
Moviemaking and Hollywood is filled with big budgets, big stars, and bigger egos. The creative process itself can be such a difficult one, so it’s no surprise some films end up with major feuds on set. Such drama can be traced all the way back to cinema’s greatest triumph...
AI brings Rainn Wilson’s Wolverine to life and Marvel needs to cast him, now!
The internet has done it again with an AI model, this time taking Rainn Wilson and X-men’s Wolverine as their latest lucky victims, much to everyone’s delight. Twitter user and TV director, Micheal McWhorter, going by TizzyEnt on the platform, just couldn’t help himself and gave everyone exactly what they wanted — a Marvel and The Office hybrid — using an AI model to generate images from any prompt. Inspired by a picture circulating online of Wilson’s The Office character, Dwight, onto Hugh Jackman’s ripped Wolverine figure, the user on Twitter went on to create even more inciting AI-generated images of this fictitious character.
‘Death is not the end’: Chadwick Boseman’s bittersweet MCU goodbye earns posthumous Emmy win
The late Chadwick Boseman was awarded one final accolade as he posthumously received the Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over performance. The win came from his last performance as the MCU’s T’Challa for the Disney Plus animated series, What If…?. Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award...
Harry Styles plants a big kiss on Nick Kroll at Venice Film Festival, and fans are losing it
Arguably the biggest talk of the 2022 Venice Film Festival is essentially everything to do with Don’t Worry Darling, the latest directorial effort from Olivia Wilde. With all the drama that is reportedly brewing between the cast and crew, it might be hard to think there’s any love left. But that’s where stars Harry Styles and Nick Kroll want to prove you wrong.
One of Bruce Willis’ last films is topping streaming charts
Fans were left shocked and saddened in March when Bruce Willis’ family announced he’s retiring from acting for medical reasons. The Die Hard and Pulp Fiction star is suffering from aphasia, a condition that affects the brain’s language and communication centers. For many, this threw Willis’ apparently...
‘House of the Dragon’ fans react with glee over rumors of Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen joining the cast
Just as fans were recovering from all the breath-catching moments in the third House of the Dragon episode, the rumor mill has become abuzz with word that Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen will be joining the world of Westeros in the second season. With the HBO spinoff series adapting Fire...
A feel-good dramedy that failed to impress critics comes out of retirement on streaming
Renowned actor Robert De Niro has spearheaded some of the greatest gangster movies of all time with films like Casino, Goodfellas, and Heat. But towards the latter half of his staggering career, De Niro has increasingly delved into comedy, and when his skills in the genre proved to be highly profitable, directors were itching to cast him — which is exactly the case for 2015’s The Intern.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Netflix’s latest expensive flop has already crashed out of the global Top 10
Netflix‘s original movies aren’t always the most critically acclaimed films out there, but the streamer’s tactic of throwing a lot of money at the wall and coaxing big names on board often does the job of convincing users to click nonetheless. e.g. The Gray Man. However, the platform’s most recent pricey original has failed to both win over critics and find an audience, as it’s crashing hard in the global rankings.
An inferior star-stuffed sequel to a smash hit comedy reanimates on streaming
Seth MacFarlane is one of the modern masters of comedy — especially considering his hilarious mega-hit series Family Guy has run for over 20 seasons. Amidst the Fox sitcom’s highly-publicized success, MacFarlane turned his attention slightly to cinematic comedy when he made his directorial debut with 2012’s smash hit comedy Ted. With the film’s success, MacFarlane followed up with 2015’s far inferior sequel, Ted 2.
Murky Mark Ruffalo thriller based on real-life tragedy swims up the streaming charts
A well-reviewed thriller starring Mark Ruffalo and based on real events is climbing the streaming charts this week. Dark Waters cracked the top ten on Netflix in more than 13 countries around the world, rising as high as number four in Mexico, Nicaragua, Uruguay, and Argentina. It also reached the top ten on Amazon Prime Video in Germany and the United Kingdom, according to FlixPatrol. It’s doing even better on iTunes around the globe, especially in New Zealand, Ireland, Brazil, and Australia.
Praise Khonshu: ‘Moon Knight’ just won an Emmy
One of Marvel’s latest entries onto Disney Plus has now been honored at the Creative Arts Emmys, with Moon Knight picking up a unsurprising accolade. Released in March 2022, the series boasted the talents of Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamaway, but it isn’t its actors getting the nod for an Emmy; instead it is its sound editing picking up a gong. Winning the Emmy for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special, it’s joined the likes of What If…? and WandaVision is receiving recognition.
Mark Hamill is still bitter ‘Star Wars’ sequels didn’t let him have a scene with Harrison Ford
Like anything else related to Star Wars, the sequel trilogy will be debated and discussed until the end of time. It had high highs, low lows, creamy middles, and, for Mark Hamill, one negative still stuck in his craw today is the lack of time with Ford’s Solo. Hamill...
‘Always Sunny’ podcast may confirm Matt Shakman as Fantastic Four director
Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four is gradually moving forward, and chances are good we’ll get an official unveiling at the D23 Expo over the next few days. We’re hoping for confirmation of a director and, if we’re really lucky, an announcement of who’ll be playing Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm.
Two unimaginable horrors combine to top the Netflix charts
Netflix audiences love nothing more than a strong limited series and a new one has come out of absolutely nowhere to top the charts with the terrifying story of a mysterious cult survivor. Two truly despicable and horrifying concepts – the state of Ohio and Satan himself – meet in...
‘Stranger Things’ just won an Emmy for Best Prosthetic Makeup for obvious reasons
One of the most impressive aspects of Stranger Things latest season has won the series an Emmy, with Vecna proving a huge success. The amazingly detailed prosthetic work for the villain Vecna has clinched an Emmy for Netflix. Winning in the category of Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, it beat out fellow limited series like Star Trek: Picard, Angelyne, and Impeachment: An American Crime Story.
