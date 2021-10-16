CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Take a look at these homes on the market in Laredo

Laredo Today
Laredo Today
 8 days ago

(Laredo, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Laredo. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

510 Boise Way, Laredo, 78041

3 Beds 3 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,456 Square Feet | Built in 1984

You'll love this exquisite, 1-story home with spectacular space for entertaining. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home will give you 1245 square feet of generous space to move about, without losing that quaint, cozy atmosphere when it's time to cuddle up with a good book. Situated in the prestigious Del Mar community with an award-winning United ISD school system in Laredo. This home is only available to the buyer who acts NOW! So, stop reading and call to make an appointment.

3103 Mark Twain Dr, Laredo, 78041

3 Beds 4 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,175 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Sits on a 10,900 sq ft. corner lot, in the prestigious D&J Alexander Estates Subdivision. Near Restaurants, shopping centers, gyms, and schools. Brand new paint job done on home. Features a formal dining room, and formal living room. A thing of beauty.

