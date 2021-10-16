CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Check out these Fayetteville homes on the market

 8 days ago

(Fayetteville, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fayetteville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uFWnl_0cTOFnIQ00

3109 Nontucket Lane, Hope Mills, 28348

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,274 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home sitting on a large lot, wooded in the back for privacy. This home has a lovely living room with fireplace with barn wood style shelving and mantle. Open to the eating area of the kitchen which has had an update with SS appliances and granite counters and a double bowl kitchen sink, the microwave is also vented outside. The home offers a split bedroom plan, the living room has a fireplace with new barn wood style mantle. The kitchen offers a good size eating area, laundry closet on the way to the two car garage. THERE IS AN UPSTAIRS UNFINISHED Bonus room offering the change for additional space and equity if finished. The house sits towards the back of the neighborhood with NO HOA fees, So bring your RV!

For open house information, contact Kelly Curran, NextHome In The Pines at 910-690-7400

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-190187)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140OQD_0cTOFnIQ00

736 Camwheel Drive, Hope Mills, 28348

4 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,056 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Nestled in the back of a highly desired subdivision in Gray's Creek you will find this four bedroom home awaiting it's new owners. With two full baths and a bonus room that makes a full fourth bedroom, there is plenty of room for everyone! Large eat in kitchen with room for a dining table, TWO pantrys, and space to spare? Check! Great room with space for everyone to lounge around and watch TV or play games? Check! Screened in porch and great backyard to run and play? Check! Shed on a slab for all of those necessary yard tools and toys? Check! Master bathroom with plenty of space to move around? Check! Garage with limitless options? Check! Neighborhood with sidewalks and schools within walking distance? Check! All that is missing is new owners to call this house a home! Don't miss this one...

For open house information, contact Jennifer Faatz, NextHome Integrity First at 910-302-7171

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-189639)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MVEFr_0cTOFnIQ00

848 Chevy Chase Street, Fayetteville, 28306

3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,089 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Beautiful brick ranch w/ sprawling bonus room on a corner lot of almost a half acre! This home is loaded with character w/ a welcoming, huge front porch and privacy-fenced in backyard. Kitchen: granite counters, gas stove. Hall bath has a tiled shower tub/vessel sink. The bonus/flex space has so much room!! Mstr bdrm is very spacious w/ walk-in closet. Laundry area is massive! Carpet installed two years ago. Easy access to Interstate 95, close to downtown Fayetteville & airport. Showings begin: 10/15/21!

For open house information, contact Lisa Fragas, Keller Williams Realty at 919-676-0600

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2412922)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17y0rA_0cTOFnIQ00

261 Shawcroft Road, Fayetteville, 28311

4 Beds 3 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,986 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Beautiful, stately brick executive home in Kings Grant! Step out on the 11th hole from your backyard or enjoy the views from your sunroom or muscadine covered deck. Step into this lovely two-story home with 4 bedrooms/2.5 baths and bonus room with closet that could be a 5th bedroom. Additional storage space in attic area. Enjoy the neighborhood park just a short walk and minutes to shopping and dining. Low HOA and Kings Grant offers various memberships to enjoy additional amenities.

For open house information, contact Carol Taylor, Fathom Realty NC, LLC at 888-455-6040

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2410620)

