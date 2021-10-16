CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

On the hunt for a home in Salem? These houses are on the market

 8 days ago

(Salem, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Salem will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

575 Katey Ct Ne, Salem, 97301

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,111 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Custom Single Story Home! In a quiet cul-de-sac and in close proximity to everything in NE Salem! Featuring a massive combo living space with vaulted ceilings (exposed broquet) - ready to entertain! Open concept kitchen w/ stainless appliances & gas cooktop. Upgraded subfloor covered by engineered hardwood and high quality carpet along with soundproof walls around master, utility room, and bath. Extreme amount of attic storage and insulated garage. Fenced yard. New exterior paint / prof. cleaned.

For open house information, contact ALISHA BURK, BST REALTY, LLC at 503-874-4666

Copyright © 2021 Willamette Valley Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WVMLSOR-784039)

935 N 8Th St, Aumsville, 97325

3 Beds 1 Bath | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Sharp & well maintained home with room for full sized RV parking. Updated fiber cement siding & vinyl windows. New LVP flooring in kitchen, dining & entry. Beautiful landscaping with apple, pear, blueberries, raspberries, raised beds and pond. Covered patio. Oversized garage. Fully fenced backyard with storage shed. New carpet to be installed by 9-20-21.

For open house information, contact LEVI WILSON, NED BAKER REAL ESTATE at 503-364-6797

Copyright © 2021 Willamette Valley Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WVMLSOR-783198)

1097 25Th St Ne, Salem, 97301

3 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,168 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Accepting Back-up Offers. Classic NE bungalow in beautiful, quiet neighborhood! This home features original oak hardwood floors, arched doorways and cozy brick fireplace in the living and dining room. Lower level has additional space for private in-law apartment, office, or guest room. Outside has the perfect yard for entertaining with cement patio and veranda. This home will not last long! Come take a look today!

For open house information, contact HEATHER DORE, JOHN L. SCOTT REAL ESTATE at 503-230-8600

Copyright © 2021 Willamette Valley Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WVMLSOR-782975)

725 8Th St, Gervais, 97026

4 Beds 3 Baths | $471,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Quality New Homes by Pacific Edge Development. EPS rated w/ high efficiency furnace, water heater, windows, insulation & LED lighting. Features 4 beds (Master on Main!), 2 baths + Bonus with 2200sf & 3 Car Garage! Laminate floors, stainless appliances, quartz or granite, gas fireplace, front yard landscaping w/ sprinklers & fully fenced backyard. Buyer chooses exterior colors, cabinets color & many other interior selections. Plenty of upgrades available. 2/10 Warranty included. Completion Date is 12/10/21.

For open house information, contact CHRIS FORRETTE, COLDWELL BANKER MOUNTAIN WEST REAL ESTATE, INC. at 503-364-9596

Copyright © 2021 Willamette Valley Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WVMLSOR-782073)

