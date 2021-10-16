Mobile-curious? These homes are on the market

(Mobile, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mobile will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

250 Congress, Mobile, 36603 4 Beds 2 Baths | $398,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in None

Historic Building in Detonti. Set up as an office now, could be converted to a home.

For open house information, contact Donald Manning, RE/MAX REALTY PROFESSIONALS at 251-661-1471

4 Yacht Club Drive, Daphne, 36526 3 Beds 3 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in None

Enjoy early morning coffee or stunning sunset afternoons at this newly refurbished bay front condo at Sunset Bay Villas overlooking Mobile Bay and private pier. 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths with private elevator and great views await you. Enter to find an open floor plan for the kitchen, eating area, and great room. The kitchen has all new cabinets, granite countertops, refrigerator, dishwasher, sink, faucet, bar, and lighting. The great room has new lighting, a corner fireplace, and a great view with a deck overlooking the bay. One bedroom and one full bath on the main floor. Master bedroom and second bedroom along with 2 baths upstairs. Master suite has high ceilings, large windows, new carpet, new lighting, and a new fan with a private balcony overlooking the bay. Master bath has all new cabinets, granite countertops, lights, mirrors, faucets, sinks, custom tiled walk-in shower, shower door, and fabulous shower spa faucets. This unit has been virtually refurbished-all new sheetrock, trim work, and all rooms painted. All new wiring and TV cable (cat 5) was replaced. Garage parking and storage underneath the unit. Location! Location! Location! Hidden beauty right off HWY 98 in Daphne and centrally located on the Eastern Shore provides affordable Bay living at its finest! Community amenities include sparkling outdoor pool with spa, barbecue area with gazebo, duck pond, private fishing pier, and access to Lake Forest Yacht Club. A quick 5 minute drive to Mobile Bayway, Causeway, or I-10 gives you easy access to both Mobile and Pensacola. All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer or buyer’s agent to verify all information.

For open house information, contact Sherree Pierce, Coldwell Banker Reehl Properties Daphne at 251-621-1111

2717 Harper, Mobile, 36617 3 Beds 1 Bath | $51,500 | Single Family Residence | 888 Square Feet | Built in None

Cute, Cozy Cottage in established family-friendly Trinity Gardens neighborhood. Enjoy morning coffee or afternoon tea on this inviting front porch. Large fenced backyard great for outdoor entertaining. Nearby shopping, dining, and interstate. Great opportunity for investor or first-time homebuyer. Seller will consider lease purchase with acceptable terms. Call your favorite realtor today for showing.

For open house information, contact Vernetta Greene, IXL REAL ESTATE LLC at 251-265-1230

8831 Kenston, Mobile, 36619 4 Beds 4 Baths | $549,579 | Single Family Residence | 3,990 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Sellers Will entertain offers between $549,000 and $579,000 VRM. Welcome home to beautiful Dawes Lake Estates! This is a dream home with a dream backyard in one of West Mobile's most sought-after neighborhoods. Hidden away in the back of a cul-de-sac with a tree-lined backyard, this home has everything you need to make you never want to leave! With four bedrooms, a HUGE bonus room, three and a half baths, and two large dens/family rooms, your whole family will have plenty of room to spread out or entertain others. The beautifully landscaped yard will be easy to maintain with the help of the sprinkler system. Of course, the kitchen is large, but you won't believe the size of this walk-in pantry! Don't forget about the massive three-car garage and additional storage space. It will easily accommodate your large truck or SUVs. The outdoor kitchen (with granite countertops) is a grill master's dream. Over .60 acres, with plenty of room for a pool, you will have a sense of privacy from your new neighbors. Not one, but two swing sets/play sets will make this home number one on your little ones list from the moment they step out back. With sidewalks and oak tree-lined streets, you will love taking walks to enjoy the views of the neighborhood lake. Don't let this dream home slip away!

For open house information, contact Jeff Jones, KELLER WILLIAMS MOBILE at 251-662-5660