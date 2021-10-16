CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock-curious? These homes are on the market

Lubbock News Alert
Lubbock News Alert
 8 days ago

(Lubbock, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lubbock. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfsr4_0cTOFkeF00

4010 137Th Street, Lubbock, 79423

4 Beds 3 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,811 Square Feet | Built in 2021

VENTURA HOMES by Jeff Seal presents this 4 bedroom, 3 Bath, Rear 2 Car Garage with Bonus Room in Enclave at Kelsey Park! Walk into an open Floor plan, Spacious Living Room w/special ceilings & beams, built-ins & great natural light! Chef's Kitchen w/Huge Island, 8 Burner Gas Range, Double Ovens & Pantry. Isolated Master Suite offers Double Vanities, Soaking Tub, Tiled Shower & Walk-in Closet w/built-ins. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are spacious w/walk-in closets and Jack-n-Jill Bathroom. Isolated 4th Bedroom w/3rd Full Bath. Bonus Room perfect for 2nd living, playroom or office & leads to Fenced Backyard w/Covered Patio! Additional Features include Mud Bench, Spray Foam Insulation, Faux Wood Blinds, Office Nook, Built-ins, Decorative Vent Hood, Special Ceilings, Sprinklers, Sod, Fully Landscaped, 1-2-10 Builders warranty to name a few! Cooper ISD! Walk to Park & Central Elementary! Come see what the Ventura Homes Difference is all about! Estimated Completion November 2021

For open house information, contact Michelle Kauffman, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties at 806-687-7700

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202109746)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11jeEI_0cTOFkeF00

2408 8Th Street, Lubbock, 79403

3 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great investment property! This home is currently leased and professionally managed by True Asset Property Management. Leased for $1047 a month. This is a perfect addition to any portfolio!

For open house information, contact Travis Turner, Brick & Loft Realty at 806-500-6665

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202108777)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38lYiX_0cTOFkeF00

7021 10Th Street, Lubbock, 79416

3 Beds 2 Baths | $227,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,525 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Roten Home new construction 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, and 2-car garage home in new Burgamy Park neighborhood. Built for comfort and style, this beautiful brick home has an open concept with 9' ceilings throughout entire house. Located in Frenship ISD, central to schools! Special features include: 6' cedar fence with metal posts, 7 foot tall windows, gas freestanding range, electric fireplace, sod and sprinkler in entire yard (will come later). Granite in kitchen and baths, 1 very large walk-in closet in master bedroom. Walk-in pantry and large island in kitchen. Open concept, covered patio, and large 2 car garage! Welcome home!

For open house information, contact Andy Mazzolini, Keller Williams Realty at 806-771-7710

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202110007)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06DTvr_0cTOFkeF00

3016 55Th Street, Lubbock, 79413

3 Beds 1 Bath | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1956

This house is part of a 5 home package, that includes 3015 55th, 3813 31st, 4115 31st, and 4615 46th St. See attachment for rent roll details or notify the listing agent.

For open house information, contact Chad Turner, Keller Williams Realty at 806-771-7710

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202110049)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Fire burns aboard container ship off British Columbia

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — A fire was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off Canada’s Pacific coast province of British Columbia on Sunday. The Canadian Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria, and that two of the burning containers contain hazardous material identified as potassium amylxanthate.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Braves beat Dodgers 4-2, head to first World Series since '99

ATLANTA — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. The Braves won the best-of-seven series four games...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Lubbock, TX
Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Lubbock, TX
Real Estate
City
Lubbock, TX
Fox News

'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler dies at 59

"Friends" actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on the hit sitcom, has died at the age of 59 years. Tyler reportedly died peacefully in his home Saturday evening. The actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, later campaigning for individuals to start testing for the disease as early as 40 years.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Lethal prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin had misfired before

Just a few hours before Baldwin fired the shot that killed the highly regarded cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and also wounded the director, Joel Souza, several members of the crew walked off the set of “Rust” because of safety concerns, the sources said. The disclosure came as investigators probing the tragedy...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Turner
Lubbock News Alert

Lubbock News Alert

Lubbock, TX
375
Followers
554
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lubbock News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy