Lubbock-curious? These homes are on the market

(Lubbock, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lubbock. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4010 137Th Street, Lubbock, 79423 4 Beds 3 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,811 Square Feet | Built in 2021

VENTURA HOMES by Jeff Seal presents this 4 bedroom, 3 Bath, Rear 2 Car Garage with Bonus Room in Enclave at Kelsey Park! Walk into an open Floor plan, Spacious Living Room w/special ceilings & beams, built-ins & great natural light! Chef's Kitchen w/Huge Island, 8 Burner Gas Range, Double Ovens & Pantry. Isolated Master Suite offers Double Vanities, Soaking Tub, Tiled Shower & Walk-in Closet w/built-ins. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are spacious w/walk-in closets and Jack-n-Jill Bathroom. Isolated 4th Bedroom w/3rd Full Bath. Bonus Room perfect for 2nd living, playroom or office & leads to Fenced Backyard w/Covered Patio! Additional Features include Mud Bench, Spray Foam Insulation, Faux Wood Blinds, Office Nook, Built-ins, Decorative Vent Hood, Special Ceilings, Sprinklers, Sod, Fully Landscaped, 1-2-10 Builders warranty to name a few! Cooper ISD! Walk to Park & Central Elementary! Come see what the Ventura Homes Difference is all about! Estimated Completion November 2021

For open house information, contact Michelle Kauffman, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties at 806-687-7700

2408 8Th Street, Lubbock, 79403 3 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great investment property! This home is currently leased and professionally managed by True Asset Property Management. Leased for $1047 a month. This is a perfect addition to any portfolio!

For open house information, contact Travis Turner, Brick & Loft Realty at 806-500-6665

7021 10Th Street, Lubbock, 79416 3 Beds 2 Baths | $227,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,525 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Roten Home new construction 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, and 2-car garage home in new Burgamy Park neighborhood. Built for comfort and style, this beautiful brick home has an open concept with 9' ceilings throughout entire house. Located in Frenship ISD, central to schools! Special features include: 6' cedar fence with metal posts, 7 foot tall windows, gas freestanding range, electric fireplace, sod and sprinkler in entire yard (will come later). Granite in kitchen and baths, 1 very large walk-in closet in master bedroom. Walk-in pantry and large island in kitchen. Open concept, covered patio, and large 2 car garage! Welcome home!

For open house information, contact Andy Mazzolini, Keller Williams Realty at 806-771-7710

3016 55Th Street, Lubbock, 79413 3 Beds 1 Bath | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1956

This house is part of a 5 home package, that includes 3015 55th, 3813 31st, 4115 31st, and 4615 46th St. See attachment for rent roll details or notify the listing agent.

For open house information, contact Chad Turner, Keller Williams Realty at 806-771-7710