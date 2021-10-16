CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola-curious? These homes are on the market

 8 days ago

(Pensacola, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Pensacola. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

5950 Adelyn Rd, Pensacola, 32504

5 Beds 2 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,994 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This beautiful home has been completely updated with everything you could need. When you walk in you feel the warmth of all the natural light that reflects perfectly on all the whites and grays. The kitchen has been updated with all new cabinets, granite countertops, fixtures and stain-less steel appliances. The kitchen has a breakfast bar that over looks the living room. The dining area is right off the kitchen and connects to the living room as well. The living room has a custom fireplace that is at its center. The living room leads right to the outside patio for great entertaining. There are 5 total bedrooms all are very spacious and on one side of the home. The bathrooms have been updated as well with new vanities, granite countertops, fixtures and new showers. The entire living area has hardwood looking floors with new carpet in the bedrooms. A new roof was put on. This house is completely turn-key ready and just waiting for you.

For open house information, contact RICHARD BANKICH, COTTON REAL ESTATE at 850-994-8080

Copyright © 2021 Pensacola Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PARFL-598207)

134 Vassar Dr, Pensacola, 32506

3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,174 Square Feet | Built in 1957

3 Bed 1.5 bath in convenient location. New roof, a/c, newly renovated.

For open house information, contact ALAN COMO, LEGENDARY SALES, INC. at 850-377-1231

Copyright © 2021 Pensacola Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PARFL-596830)

7758 Kipling St, Pensacola, 32514

5 Beds 3 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,227 Square Feet | Built in 1965

OPEN HOUSE Sunday October 17, 2PM - 4PM. Contract fell through, their loss is your gain. NEW roof, NEW carpet, NEW paint as of July 2021. NEW Sentricon Termite System installed August 2021. Main living space is 3br/2b with hardwood flooring and large open spaces. Features LARGE laundry area and office space. Attached suite includes 2br/1b, perfect for living or office space. Outdoor back deck/patio area for entertaining. Built on 1.3336 acres of land with a detached, two-car garage. won't last long. Multiple uses.

For open house information, contact CYNTHIA TANT, Gulf Coast Home Experts, LLC at 850-393-5134

Copyright © 2021 Pensacola Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PARFL-595517)

9769 Jabiru Lane, Pensacola, 32507

4 Beds 3 Baths | $522,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,986 Square Feet | Built in 1998

A rare opportunity to own an updated 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in the highly sought, gated community of Heron's Forest. This home offers 2 living spaces, a large master suite, office and plenty of space to entertain! Heron's Forest is a private, gated community which has many nature trails and a boardwalk right along the Big Lagoon. It is located across from the Trout Point trail leading to the intercoastal and complete with a well maintained and peaceful neighborhood pool, tennis and basketball courts. Close to NAS, a short drive to Perdido Key beaches and 20 minutes to Downtown. This rare, turn key and move in ready opportunity will not last long

For open house information, contact Jaclyn S Saviola, Legendary Realty LLC at 850-337-8000

Copyright © 2021 Emerald Coast Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARMLSFL-883602)

