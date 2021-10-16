Check out these Akron homes on the market

(Akron, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Akron will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1753 25Th St, Cuyahoga Falls, 44223 4 Beds 3 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,414 Square Feet | Built in 1927

Beautiful 4 bedroom colonial boast 2 1/2 baths. Master suite featuring walk in closet and full bath. Galley Kitchen features include stainless steel appliances, generous sized dining room with chair railing. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout 1st and 2nd floors, living room features include wood burning fireplace, blown insulation (2015), 40 gallon HWT (2016) partially finished basement, 2 car garage and semi private backyard. This home is a rare find in a nice convenient location.

For open house information, contact Stephanie V Traylor, Platinum Real Estate at 440-415-3017

2980 Cedar Hill Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, 44223 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,126 | Single Family Residence | 1,622 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Custom built ranch located on a beautiful setting on Mud Brook. Nice, vaulted all season sunroom with access to deck and wooded view. Great room/dining area combination offers fireplace with sliders to the same deck so the open space is nice for entertaining. Master offers full bath with walk in shower. If your looking for an awesome garage, this 3-4 car garage is huge and offers lots of storage, room for a workshop or whatever fits your needs (2 car side by side tandem). Roof replaced - 2018, hot water tank - 2005. If your looking for a solid ranch that you can make your own, this is it! Home warranty provided for peace of mind.

For open house information, contact Susan Warren, Keller Williams Chervenic Rlty at 330-686-1644

3300 Stafford Dr, Lakemore, 44312 4 Beds 3 Baths | $281,050 | Single Family Residence | 2,203 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new Elm floorplan with 4 bedrooms including an owner's suite with a walk-in closet & private bathroom, a modern/open layout that's perfect for entertaining, and perfectly located in the Springfield area. Full home warranty included. Simple buying process with in-house financing and no construction loan needed. To be built. Photos for representation only.

For open house information, contact Karen E Richardson, Keller Williams Citywide at 440-892-2211

4074 Gardiner Run, Copley, 44321 2 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,682 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Welcome home to this immaculate ranch situated on a spacious corner lot in Copley's Arbor Chase development which offers a beautiful wooded setting and low-maintenance single-floor living. Less than two years young, this Pulte Abbeyville boasts a modern open floor plan with 9.5' ceilings throughout, a stunning white kitchen featuring granite countertops, SS Whirlpool appliances, shaker cabinets, and a large island with seating, storage and overhead pendant lighting, as well as an oversized pantry. Through the welcoming arched entryway/covered front porch you enter into the foyer where you are greeted by a private front bedroom perfect for hosting your guests, full bath, and flex space which can be used as a den or office. The main gathering area is completely open to the kitchen and a dining area that exits to the rear patio. Tucked away behind the main living area is the laundry room and Owner's Suite with private bath and a spacious walk-in closet. The attached 2 car garage and attic above offer plenty of extra space for storage. New LVT flooring in Master bed/closet, living area, and den. One mile from I-77 and walking distance to Akron General Health and Wellness Center. Minutes from Montrose shopping, dining, grocery stores, and banking.

For open house information, contact Mathew P Chase, Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan at 216-839-5500