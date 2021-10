They're one of the most celebrated Hip Hop couples, and it may be time for Lil Durk and India Royale to expand their family. The happy couple regularly takes to social media to share sweet messages about the other, especially Durk who praises his wife at every chance. Fans have often received tweets or posts about his love for India, and the couple is one of the most unproblematic romantic pairings in Hip Hop.

