Madison-curious? These homes are on the market

(Madison, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Madison will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

30 Kresteller Cir, Madison, 53719 3 Beds 3 Baths | $334,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,719 Square Feet | Built in 2000

You won't believe your eyes when you see the views from this fantastic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Sandstone Ridge! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac next to Sandstone Park, this home offers views for miles on end. Inside the home, enjoy updated flooring, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace in living room, walk-out to back deck, and a spacious master suite offering the same great views. Lower level features a great bonus room with walk-out to private yard. Easy access to shopping, dining, parks, UW campus, and EPIC. Brand new roof July 2021!

4519 Stonewood Dr, Middleton, 53562 3 Beds 3 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,808 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Rare opportunity to live on 1/2 acre lot in popular Hickory Woods subdivision in the town of Middleton. Beautiful setting with mature trees, many perennials, and just steps from neighborhood park. This affordable 3-bedroom 2.5 bath home boasts main level family room with wood burning fireplace and walkout to back deck. All bedrooms upstairs including owner suite with private full bath and stall shower. Full walkout lower level stubbed for future bath. Home needs some updates to bring it up to current design standards. So many possibilities! Great Middleton Schools!

3413 Selleck Ln, Middleton, 53562 3 Beds 2 Baths | $434,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,101 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Move in before the Holidays! Welcome to this lovely 3 BR/2 bath home in an Incredible, low turnover neighborhood at top of quiet, tree-lined cul-de-sac. Large .35 acre lot in Middleton Schools. One-of-a-kind, well loved/cared for home built by original owners. Newer Andersen windows/drs highlight beautiful views of yard & flood the house w/natural light. Enjoy breakfast in the eat-in kitchen-Watch the sun rise over deck & mature trees. Spacious lower level w/finished Family rm, Brick fireplace, Exposed windows, Unfinished area plumbed for bath/bedroom. Lrge 2.5 car garage w/space for cars, bikes & more! Many updates(> $70k) last few yrs: Sprinkler System, Furnace, AC compressor, Roof, Main Bath, Wtr Softener & 200 amp electrical panel coming. UHP Warranty Included! Come see for yourself!

5725 Crabapple Ln, Madison, 53711 4 Beds 2 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,248 Square Feet | Built in 1956

West Side ranch home located closely to everything you need. Just minutes to downtown Madison, shopping, and parks. Step inside to the completely remodeled eat-in kitchen with solid surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Ample natural light pours into the living room through the picture windows that also provide amazing views of the fully fenced-in backyard. Three spacious bedrooms on the main floor as well as the recently remodeled full bathroom. In the finished basement you'll find the fourth bedroom and another full bathroom as well as an additional flex room waiting to be your home office, workout room, or playroom.

