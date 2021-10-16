CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Madison-curious? These homes are on the market

Madison Today
Madison Today
 8 days ago

(Madison, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Madison will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qqe9z_0cTOFeLt00

30 Kresteller Cir, Madison, 53719

3 Beds 3 Baths | $334,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,719 Square Feet | Built in 2000

You won't believe your eyes when you see the views from this fantastic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Sandstone Ridge! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac next to Sandstone Park, this home offers views for miles on end. Inside the home, enjoy updated flooring, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace in living room, walk-out to back deck, and a spacious master suite offering the same great views. Lower level features a great bonus room with walk-out to private yard. Easy access to shopping, dining, parks, UW campus, and EPIC. Brand new roof July 2021!

For open house information, contact Jack C Cheng, Real Broker LLC at 608-268-0831

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1917915)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bOQna_0cTOFeLt00

4519 Stonewood Dr, Middleton, 53562

3 Beds 3 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,808 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Rare opportunity to live on 1/2 acre lot in popular Hickory Woods subdivision in the town of Middleton. Beautiful setting with mature trees, many perennials, and just steps from neighborhood park. This affordable 3-bedroom 2.5 bath home boasts main level family room with wood burning fireplace and walkout to back deck. All bedrooms upstairs including owner suite with private full bath and stall shower. Full walkout lower level stubbed for future bath. Home needs some updates to bring it up to current design standards. So many possibilities! Great Middleton Schools!

For open house information, contact Stuart Meland, Madcityhomes.Com at 608-438-3150

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1922058)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Mv8S_0cTOFeLt00

3413 Selleck Ln, Middleton, 53562

3 Beds 2 Baths | $434,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,101 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Move in before the Holidays! Welcome to this lovely 3 BR/2 bath home in an Incredible, low turnover neighborhood at top of quiet, tree-lined cul-de-sac. Large .35 acre lot in Middleton Schools. One-of-a-kind, well loved/cared for home built by original owners. Newer Andersen windows/drs highlight beautiful views of yard & flood the house w/natural light. Enjoy breakfast in the eat-in kitchen-Watch the sun rise over deck & mature trees. Spacious lower level w/finished Family rm, Brick fireplace, Exposed windows, Unfinished area plumbed for bath/bedroom. Lrge 2.5 car garage w/space for cars, bikes & more! Many updates(> $70k) last few yrs: Sprinkler System, Furnace, AC compressor, Roof, Main Bath, Wtr Softener & 200 amp electrical panel coming. UHP Warranty Included! Come see for yourself!

For open house information, contact Kevin Campos, Bunbury & Assoc, REALTORS at 608-441-7777

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1920881)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kizSx_0cTOFeLt00

5725 Crabapple Ln, Madison, 53711

4 Beds 2 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,248 Square Feet | Built in 1956

West Side ranch home located closely to everything you need. Just minutes to downtown Madison, shopping, and parks. Step inside to the completely remodeled eat-in kitchen with solid surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Ample natural light pours into the living room through the picture windows that also provide amazing views of the fully fenced-in backyard. Three spacious bedrooms on the main floor as well as the recently remodeled full bathroom. In the finished basement you'll find the fourth bedroom and another full bathroom as well as an additional flex room waiting to be your home office, workout room, or playroom.

For open house information, contact Chris Ziegler, Redfin Corporation at 608-383-5419

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1921465)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Fire burns aboard container ship off British Columbia

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — A fire was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off Canada’s Pacific coast province of British Columbia on Sunday. The Canadian Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria, and that two of the burning containers contain hazardous material identified as potassium amylxanthate.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Braves beat Dodgers 4-2, head to first World Series since '99

ATLANTA — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. The Braves won the best-of-seven series four games...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Real Estate
Madison, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Middleton, WI
City
Madison, WI
Middleton, WI
Business
Middleton, WI
Real Estate
Fox News

'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler dies at 59

"Friends" actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on the hit sitcom, has died at the age of 59 years. Tyler reportedly died peacefully in his home Saturday evening. The actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, later campaigning for individuals to start testing for the disease as early as 40 years.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Lethal prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin had misfired before

Just a few hours before Baldwin fired the shot that killed the highly regarded cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and also wounded the director, Joel Souza, several members of the crew walked off the set of “Rust” because of safety concerns, the sources said. The disclosure came as investigators probing the tragedy...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Sprinkler#Redfin Corporation#Family Room#Windows#Real Broker Llc
Madison Today

Madison Today

Madison, WI
143
Followers
549
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Madison Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy