Top homes for sale in Reno

3086 Cashill Blvd, Reno, 89509 2 Beds 3 Baths | $650,000 | Townhouse | 1,854 Square Feet | Built in 2021

For the eager cook, the kitchen is a gourmet haven with a center island, breakfast bar seating, and stainless steel appliances including a Frigidaire refrigerator. A bonus loft space could be adapted to suit your needs plus there’s a private patio area and a built-in office for working from home. Extra features include generous custom walk-in closets furnished by California Closets and a Samsung washer and dryer. This is a rare opportunity to live life on your terms with easy access to a host of entertainment, shopping, and outdoor amenities.

For open house information, contact Joseph Wieczorek, Dickson Realty - Damonte Ranch at 775-850-7000

512 Mill Street, Reno, 89502 1 Bed 1 Bath | $441,000 | Townhouse | 1,016 Square Feet | Built in 2020

It's new! It's chic! Will it be yours? High Street Townhomes a new community in downtown Reno walking distance to community favorites and new experiences. Each residence features quality construction with custom cabinets, quartz countertops, solid core doors exciting lighting and beautiful flooring. With the exciting midtown and downtown nearby and a hip new coffee caf next door this is sure to be the most talked about downtown opportunity.

For open house information, contact Jean Merkelbach, Engel & Volkers Lake Tahoe at 177-558-87710

6708 Fabric, Sparks, 89436 3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,778 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Finished garage, Eco bee smart thermostat, Nest carbon dioxide in hallway, MyQ Smart garage door opener. Fire pit and solar umbrella/patio furniture can stay as well as entertainment center. Nest doorbell and cameras can stay.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Riley, Ferrari-Lund R.E. Sparks at 775-688-4000

1393 Mistyridge Court, Reno, 89523 4 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,169 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Mature, easy maintenance landscaping in front. Wonderful large backyard ready for your perfect landscape design. Conveniently located to close walking path, Summit Ridge Park, McCarran and I-80 access, abundant shopping, restaurants, retail, etc. & just 7-10 minutes to downtown Reno & UNR & Airport. Property is sold in as is condition. Call listing agent for showings. Please observe all Covid-19 safety protocols. The home will not be sanitized between showings.

For open house information, contact Carl Jorgensen, Ferrari-Lund Real Estate Reno at 775-688-4000