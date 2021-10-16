Take a look at these homes for sale in Naples

(Naples, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Naples will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

15405 Wildflower Circle, Naples, 34119 3 Beds 3 Baths | $343,595 | Townhouse | 1,582 Square Feet | Built in None

Located in North Naples, this amazing Meadowood Townhome features three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Upon enter the home you are welcomed by an inviting foyer that opens to the great room area. The kitchen, dining area and living room seamlessly connect creating the perfect gathering space. The kitchen is beautifully appointed with quartz kitchen counters and stainless steel appliances. A set of sliding glass doors in the living room lead out to the screened-in, covered lanai. Three ample-sized bedrooms and two full baths are upstairs. The all new Bayside townhome also features a 1-car garage and a pavered driveway that is conveniently wide enough for two cars allowing easy access to the garage at all times..

14854 Tybee Island Dr, Naples, 34119 6 Beds 5 Baths | $985,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,995 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Here, there is living space galore. This spacious home in the exclusive Indigo Preserve Neighborhood has been extensively refreshed, it’s the largest home in Indigo Preserve, yet still offers tremendous value. Compare for yourself. There are exquisitely tall ceilings through out. A gorgeous pool and spa. Preserve privacy and the large three-car garage you'd expect from a home this spacious. Come visit this beautiful home and you may never want to leave. It's rare to find this much space anywhere in Naples including a first floor Master Suite that's the size of a Manhattan studio apartment. The luxurious Master Bath displays a Roman shower, marble soaking tub and separate vanities. Truly an estate home. Formal dining, a large great room and almost endless outdoor space makes this home perfect for entertaining. Take advantage of the wonderful Indigo amenities and live the ultimate Naples Lifestyle. Comprehensive Transferable Home Warranty coverage until April 20, 2027.

9464 Galliano Ter, Naples, 34119 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,027 Square Feet | Built in 2017

FULL GOLF MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED! Luxurious Pallazio home highly upgraded offering privacy and beautiful Lake & Preserve Views! This coastal design Home has porcelain wood look tile flooring, 3 bedrooms plus Den with french doors and 3 full bathrooms. The kitchen is well appointed with a center island, Quartz countertops, 4 burners/Griddle gas cooktop, Monogram appliances, maple wood soft close cabinets, drawers, nook area, coffee bar & wine refrigerator. Other features include: Impact Resistant Windows & Sliders, designer fans & lights, electric solar shades, Hunter Douglas window coverings & Reverse Osmosis & whole house water filtration system.The owners suite has extra windows, the master bath has a soaking tub and rain shower. From the garage you'll enter the laundry room which has a drop zone and upper and lower cabinets. The oversized garage has epoxy floor. The Lanai features a window picture screen, Limestone flooring with a plush landscaped yard overlooking the lake and preserve area. This luxurious lifestyle offers bundled Golf, Resort Pool, Bahamas Bar, Tennis/Pickle/Bocce, Social/Fitness, Gym, Spa, Dog Park, Nature Trails, Culinary Center with Bars/Restaurants!

6566 Monterey Pt, Naples, 34105 5 Beds 4 Baths | $975,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,167 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Southern exposure, two-story FIVE bedroom home PLUS a large loft & a THREE car garage! The gourmet kitchen has tons of custom cabinetry, granite countertops, built-in bar and a bright breakfast nook. Spacious living room, formal dining room & an ideal first floor guest suite or home office w/ a full bath that opens to the fabulous covered lanai featuring a tongue & groove ceiling. Breathtaking sunset views from the spacious lakefront pool & spa boasting travertine pavers. The OVERSIZED master bedroom has a beautiful bay window sitting area, two walk-in closets and a Roman tub with a separate shower. Located in the highly desirable, gated community of Marbella Lakes, residents can enjoy an incredible 8,000sf lifestyle center & recreation area with an indoor sports complex, fitness center, billiards/gaming room & outdoor facilities which include tennis, a resort-style pool & spa and a basketball court! This active community offers a FT lifestyle director & a FT on-site property manager. Perfect location just minutes to the Gulf of Mexico beaches, shopping & downtown Naples. GREAT SCHOOLS! NO WEIGHT LIMIT FOR PETS!

