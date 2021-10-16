CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallahassee, FL

House hunt Tallahassee: See what’s on the market now

Tallahassee Daily
Tallahassee Daily
 8 days ago

(Tallahassee, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Tallahassee. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uGQay_0cTOFbhi00

1248 Continental, Tallahassee, 32304

1 Bed 1 Bath | $72,000 | Townhouse | 640 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Updated One Bedroom Townhome- New Cabinets , New appliances, New laminated flooring& tile - Spacious one bedroom, 1 bath, rented- month to month for $625 1244-1250 also available for sale. Knock before entering 1248 because tenant may be home.

For open house information, contact Barbara Slaughter, Re/Max Professionals Realty at 850-385-6685

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-336379)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nEprv_0cTOFbhi00

2415 Country Club, Tallahassee, 32301

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,158 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This property has been renovated Top to Bottom! Features include New Roof, New HVAC, New paint inside & out, New Stainless Appliances, New counters, New Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout, New lighting & Ceiling Fans And much more! Nice sized Corner lot with plenty of parking. Great price for a Great Home! Hurry, it will not last long on the market!

For open house information, contact Ric Hollifield, Hollifield Real Estate Group at 850-545-1970

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-337723)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IY25k_0cTOFbhi00

4354 Bottle Brush, Tallahassee, 32303

3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Eligible for 0% down financing thru USDA. Introducing Tower Gates, a beautiful, new home community NW Tallahassee. This is the Holland floor plan which is a spacious and open concept design with full 2 car garage. Features include luxury vinyl plank floors, double tray ceilings in the living room, tray ceilings in the master suite, sink and cabinetry in laundry, spectacular lighting, fixtures, & stainless appliance package, custom cabinets w/ soft close drawers & 8-foot doors throughout...plus a covered back porch. Enjoy a gorgeous master suite w/ a huge walk-in closet & luxury bathroom that has a double sink vanity and large step in shower. Many energy saving features included. Pictures are of previous model; some finishes may vary.

For open house information, contact Rachael Davis, Coldwell Banker Hartung at 850-386-6160

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-331761)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22A80X_0cTOFbhi00

1814 Tyndall, Tallahassee, 32304

3 Beds 1 Bath | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 934 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Great Investment property near FSU/FAMU. Home has been rented for the last 10 years. Concrete block construction with recent roof, HVAC and water heater. Large fenced back yard.

For open house information, contact Robert Fish, Primesouth Fezler, Russell and at 850-329-7000

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-336241)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fire burns aboard container ship off British Columbia

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — A fire was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off Canada’s Pacific coast province of British Columbia on Sunday. The Canadian Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria, and that two of the burning containers contain hazardous material identified as potassium amylxanthate.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Braves beat Dodgers 4-2, head to first World Series since '99

ATLANTA — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. The Braves won the best-of-seven series four games...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Tallahassee, FL
Business
Tallahassee, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Tallahassee, FL
Fox News

'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler dies at 59

"Friends" actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on the hit sitcom, has died at the age of 59 years. Tyler reportedly died peacefully in his home Saturday evening. The actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, later campaigning for individuals to start testing for the disease as early as 40 years.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Lethal prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin had misfired before

Just a few hours before Baldwin fired the shot that killed the highly regarded cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and also wounded the director, Joel Souza, several members of the crew walked off the set of “Rust” because of safety concerns, the sources said. The disclosure came as investigators probing the tragedy...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Energy Saving#Open House#Appliance#New Stainless Appliances#New Vinyl Plank Flooring#Great Home#Usda#Coldwell Banker
Tallahassee Daily

Tallahassee Daily

Tallahassee, FL
285
Followers
599
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tallahassee Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy