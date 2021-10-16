House hunt Tallahassee: See what’s on the market now

(Tallahassee, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Tallahassee. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1248 Continental, Tallahassee, 32304 1 Bed 1 Bath | $72,000 | Townhouse | 640 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Updated One Bedroom Townhome- New Cabinets , New appliances, New laminated flooring& tile - Spacious one bedroom, 1 bath, rented- month to month for $625 1244-1250 also available for sale. Knock before entering 1248 because tenant may be home.

2415 Country Club, Tallahassee, 32301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,158 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This property has been renovated Top to Bottom! Features include New Roof, New HVAC, New paint inside & out, New Stainless Appliances, New counters, New Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout, New lighting & Ceiling Fans And much more! Nice sized Corner lot with plenty of parking. Great price for a Great Home! Hurry, it will not last long on the market!

4354 Bottle Brush, Tallahassee, 32303 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Eligible for 0% down financing thru USDA. Introducing Tower Gates, a beautiful, new home community NW Tallahassee. This is the Holland floor plan which is a spacious and open concept design with full 2 car garage. Features include luxury vinyl plank floors, double tray ceilings in the living room, tray ceilings in the master suite, sink and cabinetry in laundry, spectacular lighting, fixtures, & stainless appliance package, custom cabinets w/ soft close drawers & 8-foot doors throughout...plus a covered back porch. Enjoy a gorgeous master suite w/ a huge walk-in closet & luxury bathroom that has a double sink vanity and large step in shower. Many energy saving features included. Pictures are of previous model; some finishes may vary.

1814 Tyndall, Tallahassee, 32304 3 Beds 1 Bath | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 934 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Great Investment property near FSU/FAMU. Home has been rented for the last 10 years. Concrete block construction with recent roof, HVAC and water heater. Large fenced back yard.

