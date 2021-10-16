Top homes for sale in Richmond

(Richmond, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Richmond will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

1220 Balustrade Boulevard, Henrico, 23226 2 Beds 3 Baths | $549,950 | Condominium | 1,667 Square Feet | Built in 2016

**Price Reduced 10/5**Beautiful 1 level corner unit condo in the Monument Square Condos community. Unit 2C is on the 2nd floor of one of the newer Mansion Style buildings. Built in 2016, features include controlled access, a beautiful lobby downstairs for receiving guests AND A PARKING SPOT IN THE GARAGE. This condo is 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and is very open and bright. There are plantation shutters on almost every window. The kitchen has white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and there is a large pantry off the kitchen in the laundry room. Hardwood floors run throughout the living areas, pocket doors welcome you into the light filled office and there are 2 bedrooms suites. The Primary bedroom has 2 MASSIVE walk-in closets and a soaking tub in addition to a double sink vanity and stand up shower with bench. This community also offers tons of amenities! There is a clubhouse with fitness center, elevator, community room with kitchen available for entertaining, pool, grilling patio, firepit and shuffleboard court.

1919 Regiment Terrace, Midlothian, 23113 4 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,916 Square Feet | Built in 1999

The best of both worlds! Minutes from Westchester Commons and 288 yet situated on a gorgeous, private 1 acre lot. Large family room opens to awesome, vaulted 3-season porch. Living room/office adjoins the family room - great for home office or play space! Bright, open kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances opens onto HUGE 33x14 tiered, composite deck. Master with very large walk-in closet and bath with jetted tub and separate shower. All secondary bedrooms are spacious with great closet space. Super bonus room on the 3rd floor overlooks the backyard. Detached shed with ramp for your lawn equipment. Irrigation system.

8581 Shannon Road, North Chesterfield, 23236 4 Beds 2 Baths | $294,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,850 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Tri-Level home on a large corner lot. You'll love the layout and space this home offers featuring 4 finished levels. The main level boasts a large living room and huge kitchen with tons of cabinet space and an eat-in area w/ patio doors leading to the large rear deck, the perfect space for entertaining. The 2nd floor features 3 generously sized bedrooms, nicely sized closet space, and a full bathroom. The 3rd level is a great flex area, perfect for a home office, den, or kids playroom. The lower level of the home features a 2nd full bath, laundry room, family room with wood burning fireplace, and the 4th bedroom. Updates include Brand new carpet, fresh paint and newly restored deck. Step outside to find the extended driveway for additional parking, fully fenced rear yard, and 2 storage sheds, one with lights, outlets, and window A/C, the perfect place for a mancave/she-shed/ or workshop. Conveniently located a short distance from Powhite Pkwy, Midlothian Tpke, and Chesterfield Towne Center. Don't miss this opportunity, schedule a showing today!

931 Bradley Lane, Richmond, 23225 2 Beds 1 Bath | $208,000 | Single Family Residence | 854 Square Feet | Built in 1947

New Price, Motivated seller!Location,Location, location! Close to highways, shopping, Forest Hill and only 10 minutes to the James River! Welcome to this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 full bath bungalow that has been fully renovated. As you enter this lovely home you will find the beautiful, open, spacious living room that is open to the kitchen. Living room has New LVP floors, New ceiling fan, recess lights. The beautiful, bright kitchen has New Gray cabinets, New granite countertops, New SS appliances. Large pantry, sink and dishwasher are in the huge island. Separate Laundry room has New shelves, gray marble Tile floors. Down the hall you will find a full bathroom with New tile floors and a tiled shower. New gorgeous gray vanity with a mirror. 2 spacious bedrooms with New LVP floors and lights. This home also offers a Newer hvac, roof and vinyl siding. New insulation, drywall, electrical and plumbing, hot water heater. Outside you have a new deck that leads to the garden bed that has a cute little bench beside it. Huge lot with New fencing in the front and a concrete slab to enjoy your summer cookouts and fall camp fires. Plenty of space to add on or add a garage.

